Trump is Gradually Winning the Culture Wars — but Much More Must Be Done

Antisemitic hatred erupts at Columbia University’s graduation exercises, while the university leader of the Trump resistance — namely, Harvard — gets its comeuppance.

Thankfully, President Trump is making good progress in the culture wars by overturning President Biden’s DEI, transgender, and other woke policies, but we still have a long ways to go.

The murders at the Capital Jewish Museum at Washington, D.C. last night are an absolutely horrible, sickening, heartbreaking development.

The Israeli diplomatic couple — who were about to get engaged to be married — were killed in front of the museum by some crazy person screaming out “free Palestine.” It’s an utterly depraved act.

Then you have the antisemitic hatred at Columbia University’s graduation exercises.

Anti-Israeli graduates and thousands of others — not even part of Columbia — turned the commencement into a circus.

And, even though Columbia has acquiesced to many of Mr. Trump’s demands — cracking down on mask-wearing, empowering campus cops to make arrests, and creating some kind of academic receivership for the Middle Eastern studies department — Columbia’s acting president, Claire Shipman, incited chaos by telling a crowd estimated at 37,000 the following: “I know many in our community are mourning the absence of our graduate Mahmoud Khalil.”

This guy was a leader of anti-Israel groups, before he was arrested and thrown in jail in Louisiana.

Jewish students were incensed at Ms. Shipman’s statement.

“Mourning? Is he dead?” asked one Columbia undergraduate.

“What about the hostages who were dead? Why isn’t Shipman mourning them?” That’s regarding the Israelis captured in the October 7 Hamas atrocities.

Large parts of the crowd started booing Ms. Shipman. And rightly so.

After what’s gone on at Columbia, the former journalist’s statement was pure insanity.

Meanwhile, the elite university leader of the Trump resistance — namely, Harvard — finally got its comeuppance.

The Homeland Security secretary, Kristi Noem, today ordered DHS to terminate Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program Certification.

Her statement explicitly blamed anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators for harassing and physically assaulting individuals, including many Jewish students.

If Harvard’s antisemitic behavior wasn’t bad enough, it turns out they have been in bed with the Chinese Communist Party, including hosting and training members of a CCP paramilitary group complicit in the Uyghur genocide.

You can’t make this stuff up.

So, Ms. Noem mandates that Harvard can no longer enroll foreign students, and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status. Good for her.

All this craziness has somehow got to stop, though.

And, if nothing else, it shows that the Trump Administration is going to have to fight the culture war even harder.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.