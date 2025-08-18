Trump Is Moving at Warp Speed To Get a Peace Deal

Bypassing a cease-fire and moving straight to a peace deal, it appears that he has already got a NATO-like security guarantee agreement from President Vladimir Putin.

If anybody can get a peace deal and end the Russian war on Ukraine, as I’ve said before, it’s President Trump.

Presumably, President Volodymyr Zelensky will agree.

Presumably, President Volodymyr Zelensky will agree.

The issue of a land swap is still up in the air. If I had to guess, though, Mr. Putin is going to get the better deal.

It could be unfair to give Mr. Putin what he wants on Donetsk and other occupied areas.

Yet there is such pressure coming from Mr. Trump and frankly, in my view, virtually the entire world to get a peace deal and stop the wholesale war slaughter going on in both Russia and Ukraine — that unfairness is going to have to be part of the solution.

The long-run consequences of a peace deal are unknowable. But we will cross those long-run bridges when we get to them.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump is united with the European allies, and this puts more pressure on Mr. Putin to make a deal.

Hopefully, there’ll be a genuine red line established for Ukraine’s security guarantee.

The war has to stop, though.

Mr. Trump is a peace president.

He has already done what so many other presidents have failed to do in the Middle East and elsewhere around the world to end conflict and restore peace.

Perhaps the United States Senate will help with a resolution or legislation. Perhaps even the Russian Federation’s parliament will do likewise. Perhaps secondary sanctions and tariffs will still be necessary.

Yet Mr. Trump is showing wisdom and strength.

He has charted his course toward peace.

Do not expect him to fail.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.