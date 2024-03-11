‘Trump is Not the President’: Special Counsel Derides Hunter Biden’s Claims That He’s a Victim of a Political Prosecution

The president’s son, through his lawyer, had compared himself to murdered princes such as the teenage Tsarevich Alexei Romanov and baby Prince Astynax of Troy.

Special Counsel David Weiss is making it clear that he is not letting up on Hunter Biden in any sense as he attempts to convict the first son on multiple felony charges related to his tax evasion and illegal gun purchase. Mr. Biden is set to begin two trials on opposite ends of the country this year and could face prison time if convicted.

Mr. Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, had argued that the first son is a victim of a “vindictive” prosecution by Mr. Weiss, who was appointed by President Trump and is now doing the bidding of Congressional Republicans, who are trying to impeach President Biden and “extremists” on the right.

Mr. Weiss says that could not be farther from the truth, calling Mr. Biden’s assertion nothing more than a conspiratorial “house of cards.”

“Former President Trump is not the President of the United States,” Mr. Weiss’ office said in response to Mr. Biden’s accusations. “The defendant fails to explain how President Biden or the Attorney General, to whom the Special Counsel reports, or the Special Counsel himself, or his team of prosecutors, are acting at the direction of former President Trump or Congressional Republicans.”

Mr. Biden has in recent months thrown everything at the wall to try and have the charges against him thrown out. He has said a plea agreement signed by prosecutors last year is still in effect, argued that Mr. Weiss was unlawfully appointed, and claimed that his gun purchase while addicted to drugs is actually permissible under an originalist understanding of the Second Amendment.

Mr. Biden also recently compared himself to the persecuted children of historical figures in Europe.

“To be sure, children of politically powerful individuals enjoy great privilege, but they often become the targets of animus for that very reason,” Mr. Lowell writes in one court filing. “History is replete with children of political figures being abducted and assassinated literally (e.g., murder of Romanov children by Russian revolutionaries) or figuratively (e.g., Odysseus murdering the son of Crown Prince Hector when sacking Troy). Regrettably, political attacks on the children of politicians to harm or influence their parents are not uncommon in America either.”

Mr. Lowell’s argument that Mr. Weiss was not lawfully appointed as special counsel also received a sharp rebuke from the prosecutors. Mr. Lowell had argued that special counsel laws require that the appointee come from “outside” of the government, and Mr. Weiss cannot serve because he is currently the United States Attorney for Delaware.

“For 150 years, the Attorney General has had plenary authority to empower one of his officers to litigate particular cases in federal court,” Mr. Weiss says. “Defendant offers no persuasive reason as to why that authority has not been properly exercised here.”

Mr. Weiss’ office dropped these myriad defenses of the prosecution just two days before discussions about trial schedules are set to begin. The prosecution and defense teams will have a conference call with the presiding federal judge on Wednesday to set a date for the gun purchase trial, so long as the jurist does not dismiss the indictment based on Mr. Lowell’s arguments.