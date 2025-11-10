Trump Issues Sweeping Pardons to 77 Allies Including Former Personal Attorney Rudy Giuliani

‘This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election,’ reads a copy of the document circulating online.

President Trump granted sweeping pardons to dozens of allies implicated in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, including his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Cheesebro.

The high-profile figures were among the 77 people named in a presidential proclamation granting “full, complete, and unconditional pardons,” according to a document posted on X by the Justice Department’s pardon attorney Ed Martin.



“This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation,” reads the document, which appears to have been signed by Mr. Trump on Friday.

The list was posted as a reply to a post from Mr. Martin on May 26 when he wrote, “No MAGA left behind.”

The pardons are largely symbolic — none of those named face federal charges — but they cover Trump’s co-defendants in Georgia, where state prosecutors charged them in an alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 election results. The pardons do not absolve them from state or local charges.

Also on the list was former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and other 2020 campaign aides received pardons for their alleged roles in submitting fake electors from battleground states to Congress to keep the president in power.

Trump advisers John Eastman, Christina Bobb, and Boris Epshteyn were also pardoned.

The proclamation explicitly states that Mr. Trump himself was excluded from the list.

“This pardon does not apply to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” the document states. The pardons only apply at the federal level and not state or local charges.

White House officials and Mr. Martin have not responded to requests for comment from multiple news outlets.

Mr. Trump also granted clemency last week to retired New York City police officer Michael McMahon who was convicted in 2023 of stalking a New Jersey family on behalf of the Chinese government.

He also issued a pardon to former Major League Baseball star Darryl Strawberry for a 1995 tax evasion conviction after he was alleged to have been hiding personal income made from appearances, autographs, and memorabilia.