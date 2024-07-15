Trump Joins the Chorus of Calls for RFK Jr. To Get Secret Service Protection

‘In light of what is going on in the world today, I believe it is imperative that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receive Secret Service protection — immediately,’ President Trump says.

President Trump is joining the calls to grant independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. Secret Service protection following the attempt on Trump’s life Saturday.

For much of his presidential campaign, Mr. Kennedy has called on President Biden to grant him Secret Service protection, citing his family history. However, he has been denied because he has not met the criteria that candidates normally must meet to receive protection.

However, in the wake of the assassination attempt of Trump on Saturday, the former president is now joining Mr. Kennedy and others calling on Mr. Biden’s administration to grant him protection.

“In light of what is going on in the world today, I believe it is imperative that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receive Secret Service protection — immediately,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday. “Given the history of the Kennedy Family, this is the obvious right thing to do.”

Secret Service protection is generally reserved for the protection of major presidential candidates and vice presidential candidates within 120 days of an election. The Department of Homeland security, alongside House and Senate leadership, is tasked with determining who meets these criteria.

According to the Secret Service, one criteria that is considered is “whether the candidate is an independent or third-party candidate for President polling at 20 percent or more of the Real Clear Politics National Average for 30 consecutive days,” a threshold Mr. Kennedy has not met.

However, in light of the assassination attempt Saturday, it looks as though the issue is getting a second look. A bipartisan group of House members said Sunday they would be introducing a bill to give enhanced protections to Mr. Biden, Mr. Kennedy, and Trump.