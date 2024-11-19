Trump Lands the Right Man for Commerce

Howard Lutnick’s the best bulldog to fight for Trump’s economic program on the world stage.

So, many congrats to an old friend, Howard Lutnick, just nominated by President-elect Trump to be secretary of the Department of Commerce.

Mr. Lutnick is a strong Trump supporter, campaigning and fundraising throughout the presidential cycle. He has a tremendous success record as CEO of a Wall Street firm, Cantor Fitzgerald.

Importantly, he is co-chairman of the president-elect’s transition team, on which he has done yeoman’s work generating lists and lists of top-tier candidates for positions in the new Trump administration.

Trump called him “a dynamic force on Wall Street.”

You can bet that Howard Lutnick will be a bulldog in defending American business around the world.

Thankfully, Mr. Lutnick is a dyed in the wool capitalist who is a strong believer in America First. He will also be a strong advocate of remedying unfair trading practices directed at America. He will support Trump’s use of tariffs, whenever and wherever appropriate.

The world trading system is broken. Major trading partners such as China, the EU, India, and others have significantly higher tariffs than America — and yet nothing is done about it by the World Trade Organization, which itself is completely broken.

Trump himself is a master negotiator who will not hesitate to use tariffs in search of reciprocity, or frankly to punish countries that keep violating trade deals. And, although a lot of economists keep telling us that tariffs are inflationary, there’s scant evidence of that.

In most cases, consumers will boycott higher prices and force tariffed countries to lower their prices and their profit margins.

In his first term, Trump hit China with tariffs — and there was no inflation. At worst, tariff-related inflation in certain areas might be a one-time, short-lived effect.

But, importantly, America cannot give away its crown jewels of advanced technological innovation. America cannot allow intellectual property theft or the forced transfer of technology.

Reciprocity is most welcome, but tariffs may still be necessary.

Howard Lutnick agrees with this — and will be strongly supported. He is a supply-sider who will also push hard for passage of the Trump tax cuts.

Significantly, Mr. Lutnick believes in dynamic scoring of the growth incentives from lower tax rates and the revenue feedback that has been proven all these many years — even though official scorekeepers like the CBO and JTC and private scorekeepers like the Penn Wharton Model deny the fact that revenues surged in the years after the Trump tax cuts. Just as they did after the JFK and Reagan tax cuts.

All this commends Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary. But there’s one more very important point.

When terrorists slammed into the World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2001, 658 Cantor Fitzgerald employees were killed. Mr. Lutnick wasn’t at work because he was taking his son to kindergarten.

But, in the years after the awful terrorist attack, he not only rebuilt Cantor Fitzgerald into a Wall Street powerhouse, but he took great financial care of all of the families whose loved ones were killed by the terrorists.

I interviewed him many times following the 9/11 attack and we talked about what he was doing for the families.

Howard Lutnick has many accomplishments in business, and now they will be forthcoming in government. But I believe what he did in support of those families after 9/11 will always remain his single greatest achievement.

Good luck to Howard Lutnick.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.