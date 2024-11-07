Trump Lawyer Mike Davis Threatens Letitia James with Prison in Fiery Podcast Tirade

An advocate for President Trump and possible pick for Attorney General has gone full-on nuclear in a verbal assault against the attorney general of the state of New York, Letitia James, during a podcast, warning her to forget any notion she may have about filing additional criminal charges against the president-elect.

“To big Letitia James, let me say this. I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump,” Mike Davis said during his appearance on The Benny Show. “Listen here, sweetheart, we’re not messing around this time, and we will put your fat ass in prison for conspiracy against rights.”

The blunt message for Ms. James is on brand for Mr. Davis — known as a legal firebrand who pulls no punches in his passionate defense of Trump on X and elsewhere in recent years.

“Mike Davis was a standard-stock Republican, Federalist Society lawyer, right? Standard stuff. Played by the rules. Helped get guys confirmed, could play tough, but painted inside the lines,” Stephen Bannon told Politico Magazine last month. “[Now] he’s a full f—–g MAGA warrior.”

The aggressive attorney has a history of pulling no punches in his support for Trump, cracking crude jokes about putting “kids in cages” and throwing political rivals in “the gulag.” He also has referred to Democrats as “Marxists” and “evil.”

GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren told Politico that the new President-elect is a big fan of Mr. Davis, the founder of legal advocacy group the Article III Project. “Donald Trump loves him,” she said. “If he isn’t the attorney general, he’s going to play some sort of role.”

No matter the position, Mr. Davis has said that he promises to “rain hell” on Washington if given a role in the upcoming Trump administration. Mr. Davis, who often refers to himself as Mr. Trump’s viceroy, appears to be in retribution mode, posting further comments about Ms. James on his X page.

“Big Tish James needs to step away from the cameras and really reflect on how she violated the law by weaponizing the justice system against her political enemies,” he wrote in one post Thursday. “This isn’t a game any of these Democrat prosecutors want to play with the incoming Trump administration.”

He also expressed his desire to go after others in Washington opposed to President Trump. “Here’s my current mood,” he wrote on X the morning after the election. “I want to drag their dead political bodies through the streets, burn them, and throw them off the wall. (Legally, politically, and financially, of course.)”