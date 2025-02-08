Trump Lets Japan Off the Hook on Trade — at Least for Now

President Trump is letting Japan off the hook — for now. After threatening tariff increases on some of America’s biggest trading partners, Mr. Trump, it seems, places a high enough priority on the American-Japanese alliance to go easy on warning the same tough treatment for Japan.

That is becoming clear from Mr. Trump’s session with Japan’s prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba – the first foreign leader Mr. Trump chose to receive at the White House after welcoming Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Far from dwelling in excruciating detail on Japan’s huge trade surplus with America, the two leaders agreed they were looking forward to “a new golden age that upholds a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Those words, in the first sentence of their joint statement issued at the meeting, are not only a tribute to Japan’s importance as a bulwark against Chinese aggression but also recognition that security takes priority over trade.

Although tariffs were definitely on the agenda, Mr. Ishiba was more interested in making sure that Mr. Trump would not reverse the gains in military cooperation made over the four years of the Biden presidency. Questions, if not anxiety, on that issue had ranked high among Japanese concerns as he and his emissaries pressed to see Mr. Trump as soon as possible after his inauguration.

Their joint statement listed a series of deals and understandings made with President Biden — without, of course, mentioning his name. Continuity, not disruption, was of paramount importance.

Messrs. Trump and Ishiba “intend to advance multilayered and aligned cooperation among like-minded countries,” said the statement, citing “the Quad” of Japan, Australia, India and America, as well as South Korea and the Philippines.

Specifically, it said, the leaders “reiterated their strong opposition to any attempts by the People’s Republic of China to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East China Sea” – a reference to China’s claims to Taiwan – and to China’s “threatening and provocative activities in the South China Sea.”

Not that they skipped the tendentious topic of Japan’s trade surplus with America — $68.5 billion last year — far behind America’s stupendous deficit of $295.4 billion in trade with China but among the highest along with Taiwan and South Korea.

“Yes,” was the president’s response when asked afterward if Japan, like other countries, faced tariff increases if its trade surplus did not go down. He would impose “reciprocal tariffs,” he said, without singling out Japan. “That’s the only fair way to do it.” Mr. Ishiba, anxious to stress the special relationship between Washington and Tokyo, smiling, said “I think we’ll be able to do that pretty easily.”