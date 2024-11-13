Trump Moves at Warp Speed To Fill His Administration With Loyalists Like Matt Gaetz

Yes, there were unproven ethics accusations made against Gaetz by the Biden Justice Department. They came to nothing. Just like all of the Biden weaponization lawfare charges aimed at Trump.

President Trump is moving at warp speed to form his administration. Sounds like a business man to me.

He likes to get things done as quickly as possible. He’s obviously thought a lot about it ahead of time.

And, however shocking to the liberal press, Mr. Trump favors people who are loyal to him and his policies.

Today is a case in point.

He surprised most folks by appointing Congressman Matt Gaetz as Attorney General at the Justice Department. That includes the FBI. Both agencies need a top-to-bottom housecleaning.

Do you see a pattern here? He promised to root out corruption and the bureaucracy. Voters gave him a mandate to do it. And now — promises made, promises kept. Just like Trump said in his victory speech.

Here’s what the lefties won’t tell you about Mr. Gaetz: he went to Florida State and got his law degree at William and Mary. He is a member of the Florida Bar in good standing, and practiced law privately. He just won his fifth term to Congress, where he has served on the Judiciary Committee all during that time.

And, yes, he is loyal to President Trump.

So, including Senator Rubio at the State Department, Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence, and Mr. Gaetz at Justice — all announced today — that comes to twenty top-level appointments by the president-elect — in just eight days.

Pretty amazing, don’t you think?

And don’t forget that the very day after his landslide, Trump appointed Susie Wiles to the powerful job of White House chief of staff. Pardon the phrase, but Mrs. Wiles is a “strong and intelligent woman.” And the first chief of staff in history to be a woman.

Then in rapid fire he filled out his entire National Security team — including, by the way, more “strong and intelligent” women like Congresswoman Elise Stefanik at the United Nations, Governor Noem at Department of Homeland Security, and Ms. Gabbard as DNI.

Plus, overnight he’s named two more super-businesspeople leading off the economic team — Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy at the newly minted Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, with a brief to dismantle government bureaucracy, excess regulations, wasteful spending, and an entire restructuring of federal agencies.

It’s an outside group that will recruit any number of people from the business sector — for the first thorough overhaul of our way-too-large federal government since the Peter Grace Commission of the Reagan years.

People who don’t think Mr. Trump is serious about budget cutting or reducing the size and scope of the D.C. swamp had better think again.

And Messrs. Musk and Ramaswamy are going to be aggressively using Supreme Court decisions that curtail regulatory authority.

Tax cuts, deregulation, energy dominance, chopping down the government, and securing the border is nothing short of a five star recipe for faster economic growth without inflation.

And of course the commander in chief needs loyal people to get it done.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.