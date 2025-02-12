Trump, Moving Toward Peace in Ukraine, Is the Most Statesmanlike President in Generations

It calls to mind the American and world leaders who defended freedom during World War II.

Donald Trump is the most statesmanlike President in generations.

With the passing of each day, Mr. Trump is proving to be the finest international statesman America has produced since Ronald Reagan — and surely harking back to the American and world leaders who defended freedom during World War II.

Trump critics, hearing his “America First” North Star guiding principle, accused him of being an isolationist, uninterested in other parts of the world or the complexities of foreign relations.

But Mr. Trump is proving them all to be very badly wrong.

In just the few weeks since his inauguration, he has negotiated border-closing policies with Mexico, Canada, Colombia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and El Salvador.

He has focused laser-like on the Panama Canal and the importance of preventing Communist China from running it.

Additionally, he is moving rapidly to prevent China from infiltrating Central and South America in violation of the Monroe Doctrine.

He has cast a sharp eye on the strategic value of Greenland to prevent Russia and China from advancing into the Arctic Circle.

Plus, he has directly engaged with Israel on the hostage release with the Hamas terrorists.

And he has offered an outside-the-box solution to the age-old Gaza problem.

Now he has broken through the Russia-Ukraine stalemate.

First by meeting directly with President Zelensky. Then, this morning with a phone call to President Putin of Russia.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, he laid out a brand-new American strategy to end the war. In his own words:

“I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects.”

President Biden never spoke to Mr. Putin since the war began. Not once.

But Mr. Trump is clearly making good on his campaign promise to end the war, and he’s doing it at his usual warp speed.

Again, in his own words:

“But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of “COMMON SENSE”.”

Common sense has been a constant Trump theme — on the economy, with the DOGE audit of the out-of-control federal budget, on ending the radical left-wing culture, on closing the border, and cutting taxes.

And foreign policy must have a strong common-sense theme to it.

Again, in his own words, Mr. Trump laid out the strategy and the key American players:

“We will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now. I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful.”

This is a dramatic move by Mr. Trump, not only to break the logjam of war, but to engage directly with the key players — Messrs. Putin and Zelensky.

And Mr. Trump is essentially orchestrating what will become a peace conference strategy, which will lead to cease-fire principles, and ultimately an end to the war.

Mr. Trump is essentially driving a process for all three sides — the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine — that will lead to an end to the violence and hostilities and the war.

Mr. Trump’s actions are a breathtaking demarche. It is the most statesmanlike effort in generations.

Mr. Trump should’ve won a Nobel Peace prize for brokering the Abraham Accords during his term.

What he’s doing now to end the seemingly intractable Russia-Ukraine war should be his second Nobel Prize.

But for him, it’s just promises made, promises kept.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.