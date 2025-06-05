Trump-Musk Breakup Gets Uglier as President Claims Billionaire Only Opposes the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ for Selfish Reasons

‘Without me, Trump would have lost the election. Such ingratitude,’ Musk shoots back after the president levied his criticisms.

President Trump and Elon Musk’s breakup is growing uglier by the hour, as the president says the billionaire is only opposing his One Big Beautiful Bill Act for selfish, petty reasons. Mr. Musk, in turn, is making his new disdain for the Republican Party clear.

The drama first kicked off on Tuesday when Mr. Musk called the budget bill a “disgusting abomination,” followed by a call for Republicans to “kill” the legislation.

Mr. Trump was asked about the sudden meltdown from Mr. Musk while he was meeting with Chancellor Merz in the Oval Office on Thursday. The president said Mr. Musk only dislikes the budget bill because it eliminates tax credits for electric vehicles. Mr. Trump further claimed that Mr. Musk was upset that the White House pulled the nomination of the billionaire’s friend to be the NASA administrator.

“I’d rather have him criticize me than the bill,” Mr. Trump told reporters Thursday. “Elon is upset because we took the EV mandate which was a lot of money for electric vehicles. … They want us to pay billions of dollars in [subsidies] and, you know, Elon knew this from the beginning.”

“I’m very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody,” Mr. Trump added. “All of the sudden he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out we’re gonna have to the cut EV mandate.”

Mr. Trump also mentioned Mr. Musk’s longtime associate, Jared Isaacman, whose nomination to be NASA administrator was pulled shortly after Mr. Musk left his White House post. Mr. Isaacman had few friends in the administration after Mr. Musk left and it came to the president’s attention that his nominee had donated to Democrats in the past.

“He recommended somebody … to run NASA and I didn’t think it was appropriate and he happened to be a Democrat,” Mr. Trump said of Mr. Isaacman. “We won, we get certain privileges, and one of the privileges is we don’t have to appoint a Democrat.”

Throughout the president’s Oval Office meeting with Mr. Merz, Mr. Musk was posting on X to refute the president’s claims. In one post, he said he had never seen the bill before it was passed by the House just after sunrise in May. In another, the billionaire sarcastically reposted an old message from Mr. Trump in 2013 when the future president criticized Republicans for lifting the debt limit.

He directly addressed the president’s assertion that he only wants to kill the bill because of the EV tax credits that are set to be repealed. “Whatever,” Mr. Musk wrote of the president’s comments.

“Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill,” Mr. Musk wrote.

Beyond all of those posts, the one that is most likely to enrage the president once he sees it is one where Mr. Musk asserts that Republicans would be locked out of power if not for him.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Mr. Musk wrote in one post. “Such ingratitude.”