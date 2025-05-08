Trump Nominates MAHA Influencer as RFK’s Surgeon General, Replacing Previous Nominee Who Was Denounced by Laura Loomer

Dr. Casey Means is a prominent advocate for the ‘Making America Healthy Again’ ideas being championed by the health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a surprise move on Wednesday afternoon, President Trump said he’s nominating Casey Means, a Stanford-educated doctor and “Make America Healthy Again” influencer, to be his surgeon general, replacing his original pick, Janette Nesheiwat, on the eve of her confirmation hearing.

Dr. Nesheiwat will now work in “another capacity” at the Department of Health and Human Services, Mr. Trump announced on Truth Social.

Citing her “impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials,” Mr. Trump said Dr. Means, if confirmed, will work closely with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to implement the MAHA agenda and “reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic.”

“Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History,” Mr. Trump wrote.

Dr. Means received her BA with honors and an MD from Stanford University. She dropped out of her residency at Oregon Health and Science University to “devote her life to tackling the root cause of why Americans are sick,” according to her personal website. She is the co-founder of Levels, a health technology company, and the author of “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health,” a book she co-authored with her brother, Calley Means, another prominent MAHA advocate who’s currently a special government employee advising Mr. Kennedy.

Like other health establishment disruptors on Mr. Kennedy’s HHS team, Dr. Means is a prominent new media figure who uses her platform to criticize a health care system she says wants Americans to be afflicted by chronic diseases, thus enriching the health industry, rather than emphasizing health.

She promotes a “do your own research” approach to health care, advising individuals not to just trust doctors or “the science” when it comes to their personal well-being.

“There’s a place and utility for biomedical science, and there’s also a place for using our big, powerful brains to understand what is right for our bodies and lives and what isn’t,” she wrote in a 2024 post on X.

Her nomination was received with both praise and downright jubilation by those in the MAHA community.

“Food Babe” blogger and MAHA activist Vani Hari, who “screamed so loud” upon hearing the news, told The Sun that Dr. Means’ nomination as Surgeon General is “the best thing for our country.”

“Dr. Casey Means will bring truth and integrity back to the country’s highest medical office,” Ms. Hari wrote in a text to the Sun.

Brigham Buhler, founder of Ways2Well, MAHA advocate, and a frequent guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast, told the Sun that Dr. Means’ nomination was “a powerful step in the right direction.”

“She’s a true advocate for patients – committed to uncovering and treating the root causes of chronic disease, not just masking symptoms with prescriptions,” Mr. Buhler said in a text to The Sun.

Dr. Means’ nomination represents a sudden about-face for President Trump, who originally nominated Dr. Nesheiwat, the medical director of an urgent care company and Fox News contributor who is the sister-in-law of Mike Waltz, who was fired last week as national security adviser and nominated for United Nations ambassador.

Dr. Nesheiwat had come under fire after she was accused of misrepresenting her medical schooling and concealing that she went to medical school in the Caribbean. She had claimed to have earned her degree at the University of Arkansas, when in fact she’d received an M.D. from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in St. Maarten. Dr. Nesheiwat did her residency at a health practice affiliated with the University of Arkansas.

Perhaps more significantly, Dr. Nesheiwat was coming under fire from Laura Loomer, the conservative activist who has the ear of Mr. Trump and had also called for the ouster of Mr. Waltz. Ms. Loomer pointed to Dr. Nesheiwat’s support for the Covid vaccine as disqualifying. On her X account, far-right provocateur Laura Loomer spent the past week excoriating Dr. Nesheiwat’s qualifications, accusing her of being “Woke” and citing her advocacy for the “China Virus ‘vaccine.” She also dug up a lawsuit that accused Dr. Nesheiwat of medical malpractice regarding her treatment of a woman’s infected finger.

In a statement on social media, Dr. Nesheiwat thanked Mr. Trump and said her focus “continues to be on improving the health and well-being of all Americans.”

Ms. Loomer, who did not respond to a text from The Sun, celebrated Dr. Nesheiwat’s removal by posting “SCALP” on her X account.

The Surgeon General is considered “The Nation’s Doctor” and oversees the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, an elite group of over 6,000 public health officials. The role has limited actual authority, but can be an important bully pulpit. C. Everett Koop, who was surgeon general from 1982 to 1989, played a groundbreaking role in educating Americans about the dangers of smoking.

If approved, Dr. Means would be tasked with providing the American public with the “best scientific information available on how to improve their health,” according to the Office of the Surgeon General website.

“I did not have a social media influencer who didn’t finish a medical residency becoming the Surgeon General on my 2025 bingo card, but here we are,” wrote a pediatric allergist and clinical immunologist, Zachary Rubin, on social media.