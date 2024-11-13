Trump Nomination of Matt Gaetz To Serve as Attorney General Sends Shock Waves Across Capitol Hill 

Congressman Matt Gaetz was the subject of a years-long investigation over possible sex trafficking offenses and faces an ongoing Ethics Committee probe over several other salacious allegations.

President Trump’s nomination of Congressman Matt Gaetz to serve as his attorney general is sending shockwaves through Capitol Hill, where an ethics probe against the congressman has been underway for months.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump called Mr. Gaetz a “deeply gifted and tenacious attorney” who has “distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice.”

Trump said that while serving on the House Judiciary Committee, Mr. Gaetz was instrumental in defeating what he called the “Russia, Russia, Russia, Hoax” and the “alarming and systemic government Corruption and Weaponization.” He called the Florida congressman a “champion for the Constitution and the rule of law.”

Mr. Gaetz accepted the nomination in a post on X, saying that to serve the president would be “an honor.”

As Attorney General, Mr. Gaetz will preside over the Department of Justice and serve as President Trump’s principal advisor on all legal matters. He succeeds Merrick Garland, who has held the position since he was nominated by President Biden in 2021.

Mr. Gaetz’s nomination was met with a mixture of praise and incredulity on Capitol Hill. A reporter for The Hill, speaking to sources who were in the room of a pending leadership election in the House, said that audible gasps arose from the rank-and-file Republicans in the room when the announcement came down.

Some of the senators who would be voting on whether to approve the nomination told reporters that they would keep an open mind but fell far short of immediately supporting Mr. Gaetz. “No one could believe it,” Senator Manchin said of the nomination of Mr. Gaetz and another surprising one from Wednesday, that of Tulsi Gabbard to be Trump’s Director of National Intelligence.

Senator Rubio, who was formally tapped by Trump to serve as Secretary of State, offered a positive take on Mr. Gaetz’s nomination, saying that “I’ve known Matt for a very long time, and I think he would do a good job” and voicing his prediction that Mr. Gaetz could “make it through the confirmation process.”

A Republican senator from Maine who has often butted heads with Trump and the rest of MAGA world, Susan Collins, told Punchbowl News that she is a hard “no” on Mr. Gaetz’s nomination. “I was shocked at the nomination,” she said. “This is why the Senate’s advise and consent process is so important. I’m sure that there will be many, many questions raised at Mr Gaetz’s hearing.”

The 42-year-old congressman has been a vocal critic of the Justice Department, which in 2021 launched an investigation into allegations that Mr. Gaetz was involved in sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl. Following a years-long probe, the DOJ in 2023 ultimately chose not bring charges against him. Mr. Gaetz has denied that he ever had sex with a minor or paid for sex.

However, Mr. Gaetz still faces an Ethics Committee investigation over the sexual misconduct claims and “additional allegations” that the committee determined warranted investigation, including illicit drug use, accepting improper gifts, dispensing special privileges and favors to individuals with whom he had a personal relationship, and seeking to obstruct government investigations of his conduct.

The chairman of the House Ethics Committee, Michael Guest, said that the investigation would end should Mr. Gaetz resign from congress to serve as attorney general, as the committee’s jurisdiction is limited to active members of congress.