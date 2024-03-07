Trump Ordered To Pay Nearly $400,000 in Legal Bills in United Kingdom

Legal settlements against Donald Trump are going international after the former president lost a court case in the United Kingdom against a spy, Christopher Steele, responsible for compiling the notorious Steele dossier. Mr. Trump was ordered to pay some £300,000, or about $382,000.

Mr. Trump had aimed to take action against Mr. Steele’s company, Orbis Business Intelligence. However, a judge in the United Kingdom, Karen Steyn, ruled last month that there was “no compelling reasons” to allow the action to go to trial, according to a report from the Agence France-Presse.

In her judgment, Judge Steyn wrote that Mr. Trump’s claims that the business violated his right to data protection were “bound to fail” and also ruled that Mr. Trump had allowed too much time to pass “without any attempt to vindicate his reputation” between the dossier’s release and his legal action.

Judge Steyn also ruled that Mr. Trump would have to pay the costs of the litigation to Mr. Steele’s business, starting with £300,000, though the final cost to Mr. Trump will be determined by a specialist judge, according to the United Kingdom’s Press Association.

The Steele Dossier was released shortly before Mr. Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, and alleged sexual misconduct by the president. It alleged that Mr. Trump had been compromised by Russian intelligence and that the Russians possessed videos of him engaging with prostitutes on a 2013 trip to Moscow.

The unverified dossier also claimed that President Putin had directed an operation to “cultivate” Mr. Trump as a presidential candidate for half a decade.

Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller concluded in a 2019 report that the Russian government had interfered with the 2016 election but had not colluded with Mr. Trump. A New York Times investigation was also not able to corroborate many of the dossier’s claims.