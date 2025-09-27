Trump Orders ‘Full Force’ Military Deployment to Portland Amid Wave of ICE Facility Protests

Protests at ICE detention facilities in Portland have intensified since June, with daily demonstrations becoming increasingly confrontational.

President Trump is sending federal troops to Portland, Oregon, with orders to use as much force as necessary to tamp down long-running protests at Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities throughout the city.

The president announced the deployment Saturday on his Truth Social account, declaring the ICE facilities are “under siege” from individuals whom he characterized as domestic terrorists.

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” Mr. Trump wrote in his post. “I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary.”

Mayor Keith Wilson of Portland promptly denied the need for the federal incursion in his city.

“Like other mayors across the country, I have not asked for – and do not need – federal intervention,” Mr. Wilson said in a statement. The mayor argued that Portland has successfully balanced protecting freedom of expression while “addressing occasional violence and property destruction.”

The White House has not provided specific details about the Portland deployment, including timeline, troop numbers, or operational scope.

Protests against the ICE agency’s detention facilities in Portland have intensified since June, with daily demonstrations becoming increasingly confrontational. Federal agents have sustained injuries during clashes, and multiple protesters face assault charges.

Tensions escalated earlier this month when protesters erected a guillotine near the ICE facility, burned American flags and mock-executed an effigy of Mr. Trump, prompting the Department of Homeland Security to condemn what it called “unhinged behavior.” Federal agents responded with tear gas and munitions.

Last week, Portland city officials issued a land use violation notice to ICE, citing 25 instances of prolonged or overnight detentions that they claim violated the facility’s permit.

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday announced that the Justice Department would deploy agents to ICE facilities nationwide as part of an expanded federal response.

“I have witnessed the continued onslaught of violence perpetrated against ICE officers across our country,” Ms. Bondi posted on X. “The Department of Justice will not stand idly by in the face of such lawlessness. The rule of law will prevail.”

Ms. Bondi confirmed that Joint Terrorism Task Forces will investigate incidents as “domestic terrorism” and pursue “the most serious available charges against all participants in these criminal mobs.”

The president’s latest move marks the latest in a series of federal deployments to American cities under his administration. Mr. Trump previously deployed National Guard and active-duty Marines to Los Angeles and conducted what he described as a “law enforcement takeover” in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Trump has threatened similar deployments to Chicago and Baltimore, though some promised actions have not materialized. A planned deployment to Memphis, Tennessee, is expected to begin soon and involve approximately 150 troops focused on crime reduction efforts.

The president previewed the latest action during comments Thursday from the Oval Office, saying, “We’re going to get out there and we’re going to do a pretty big number on those people in Portland.” He described demonstrators as “professional agitators and anarchists.”

Mr. Trump has previously said that living in Portland is “like living in hell” and has repeatedly threatened federal military intervention to address urban crime and civil unrest.