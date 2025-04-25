Trump Pardons Politician Who Stole From Cops Memorial To Pay for Plastic Surgery, Daughter’s Wedding

‘Today, I stand before you — not just as a free woman, but as a vindicated soul whose prayers were heard,’ former Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore says.

President Trump pardoned a former Las Vegas city councilwoman after she was convicted of spending more than $70,000 in donations — meant for a police officer’s memorial — on plastic surgery and her daughter’s wedding.

Michele Fiore, 54, who also ran a failed campaign for state treasurer in 2022, was found guilty last October on multiple counts of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges after she raised the funds to erect the statue for Las Vegas Police Officer Alyn Beck, who was shot to death in 2014 while on duty, and then spent the donations on her personal needs, according to The Associated Press.

Her pardon, which was confirmed to the news wire service by White House officials, comes just less than a week after she lost a bid for a new trial.

“Today, I stand before you — not just as a free woman, but as a vindicated soul whose prayers were heard, whose faith held firm, and whose truth could not be buried by injustice,” Ms. Fiore said in a lengthy public statement posted to her Facebook page that has since been taken down. “I am deeply and eternally grateful to President Donald J. Trump for granting me a full and unconditional pardon.”

The Republican lawmaker also accused the U.S. government, along with “select media outlets” of a conspiracy to “target and dismantle” her life over the past decade.

Democrats in Nevada took umbrage with Mr. Trump’s pardon of Ms. Fiore.

“There isn’t a shred of ‘law and order’ left in the Republican Party after Trump pardoned Michele Fiore who was found guilty of stealing from a charity benefiting a fallen officer to pay for her rent and plastic surgery,” Nevada State Democratic Party Executive Director Hilary Barrett said in a statement. “Donald Trump’s blatant disregard for our men and women in uniform is yet another slap in the face to those who put their lives on the line every single day to keep our communities safe.

Ms. Fiore had had a lengthy history in Nevada politics, first serving in the state legislature from 2012 to 2016 before becoming a Las Vegas Councilwoman in 2017 where she served until 2022.

Upon leaving the council, Ms. Fiore ran for state treasurer but lost her bid and was then appointed as a judge in Nye County, despite never earning a law degree.

She was elected again last June to fulfill the unexpired term of a judge in Pahrump who died, but has been suspended without pay since the charges were filed against her.

Ms. Fiore said in her statement that she intends to return to her post next week.

“On Monday, I will walk back in my courtroom as the elected Justice of the Peace — not because man permitted, but because God ordained it.”