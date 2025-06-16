Trump Phones Are the Latest Business Venture Seeking To Capitalize on President’s Name

First, we had the Obama Phone, and now it looks like America is getting the Trump Phone.

While the former was a program that provided free basic cellular phones along with heavily discounted user plans, the Trump Phone will be dripping in gold and offered through a pay service provided by the Trump Organization — the president’s private sector company currently being run by his sons, Eric and Donald Jr.

Trump Mobile will offer customers a $47.45-per-month plan for unlimited talk and text as well as data usage. The “47” plan also provides roadside assistance, telehealth, and pharmacy benefits.

Customers can go all in on Trump Mobile later this year, with a $499 “T1” smartphone, which comes outfitted with a gold-colored metal case with the phone’s logo and an American flag emblazoned across the back.

“Get ready to experience the power of Trump Mobile,” touts an ad posted on the Trump Mobile website. “Our MADE IN THE USA ‘T1 Phone’ is available for pre-order now.”

In an interview on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo, the Trump Organization’s Executive Vice President, Eric Trump, touted the new venture as their latest effort to “correct another problem.”

“More and more we’re using technology as a company to correct the problems,” he said. “Obviously Truth Social was to correct freedom of speech. We’ve got the biggest projects in crypto, which was to correct another problem, which is the fact they were debanking all conservatives.”

“And now we are doing Trump Mobile … We’re going to do it better, we’re going to do it safer,” he added.

“And the coolest thing about all of these ventures is we’re doing it right here in the United States. You’re not calling up call centers in Bangladesh.”

The new plan was met with a lukewarm reception.

“The grift continues,” Olivia Troye, a former counterterrorism advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence, said in a post on X.

“Made in the USA like your MAGA hats,” a former Republican Congressman, Joe Walsh, wrote on X.

The new phone service comes after Mr. Trump recently threatened to impose tariffs on companies like Apple and Samsung on smartphones made overseas, threatening a 25 percebt levy on them if they don’t move production facilities to America.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” Mr. Trump said on Truth Social last month. “If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S.”

Trump Mobile is the latest in a wide array of products and services launched throughout the president’s political career, including watches, sneakers, jewel-encrusted watches, and branded bibles.

Upon his inauguration in January, the president launched “$TRUMP” cryptocurrency, which netted him billions overnight.

On Friday, it was announced that Mr. Trump had made more than $8 million in various licensing agreements in 2024.