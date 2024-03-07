Trump Planning Live ‘Play By Play’ of President Biden’s State of The Union Speech

‘I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, A.G.s, and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME,’ President Trump says.

President Trump plans to live blog President Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday night in an effort to “correct” what he thinks will be misstatements by the president in real time.

The president’s last State of the Union address before the re-election campaign is often a moment when the incumbent can make the case for re-election to a broad TV audience. Mr. Biden is expected to do just this on Thursday evening.

Mr. Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, told MSNBC that the president plans to focus on some of his marquee pieces of legislation, likely including the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Inflation Reduction Act.

In a statement on Truth Social, Mr. Trump announced that he plans to do a “LIVE, Play by Play, of Crooked Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.”

“I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, A.G.s, and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME,” Mr. Trump said.