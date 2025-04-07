Trump Planning Massive Military Parade in D.C. To Celebrate Army’s 250th Anniversary: Report

The parade would take place on June 14, which happens to be Flag Day — and Mr. Trump’s birthday.

President Trump is reportedly gearing up for what could be a massive $100 million military parade to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

“According to a D.C. source with knowledge of the plan that’s still being developed, Trump has commandeered Saturday, June 14 — the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and, as it happens, Trump’s 79th birthday — for his military parade,” the Washington City Paper reported. The day also just happens to be Flag Day.

The parade would reportedly span nearly four miles, from the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., across the Potomac River, running all the way to the White House. Plans for the parade would see troops from all branches of the military — soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines — march through the streets of the nation’s capital, as well as battle tanks rolling down city streets, colossal military equipment on display, and aircraft roaring overhead.

While Mr. Trump was re-elected in November, the Army has been planning for its 250th anniversary for more than a year, with commemorations and community events.

During his first term, Mr. Trump wanted to hold a military display touting American might, inspired by France’s Bastille Day celebrations, which he attended in 2017. “We’re going to have to try and top it,” he said at the time.

But when he tried to set up a parade, officials in Washington balked at the estimated $91 million price tag, flagging concerns about the potential damage to city roads from battle tanks and heavy-duty military equipment.

Muriel Bowser, who was the D.C. mayor at the time, blasted the parade plan. Mr. Trump was not happy, writing on Twitter at the time: “The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. … When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it.”

While there are not yet firm plans, Arlington County Board Chairman Takis Karantonis confirmed to the Washington City Paper that he has been given a “heads up” about the parade from the White House.

“It’s not clear to me what the scope of a parade would be,” Mr. Karantonis told the paper, adding that he hopes federal organizers will take into account the concerns of military veterans and residents.

The idea of a blowout celebration isn’t confined to the military parade. Mr. Trump has also floated plans for a “Great American State Fair” to mark America’s 250th birthday in 2026. Details of the semiquincentennial celebration include a year-long, massive festival showcasing the country’s achievements and history.

Proposals have included a “National Garden of American Heroes,” complete with statues of key figures from U.S. history, and additional parades to honor the occasion.