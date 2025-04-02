Trump Plans To Downgrade Elon Musk’s Role After Tesla Head Complained of ‘Great Difficulty’ Balancing Businesses: Report

The decision is framed as a mutual one, and the transition will likely happen at the end of May or early June.

Elon Musk’s foray into American politics may soon be coming to an end as President Trump is reportedly telling his inner circle that he plans to relegate the billionaire businessman to a more supporting role, three White House insiders told Politico today.

The report comes as Mr. Musk, who sits at the helm of six major companies, including electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla, and social media giant, X, has acknowledged that he faces “great difficulty” in balancing his business commitments with his efforts to cut down bureaucratic bloat at the Department of Government Efficiency.

The three insiders appeared to frame the decision as a mutual one and noted that the transition will likely correspond with the expiration at the end of May or early June of Mr. Musk’s status as a “special government employee.” That title, which is granted for no more than 130 days, exempts Mr. Musk from some ethics and conflict of interest regulations.

Mr. Musk’s possible departure was teed up by the 47th president while speaking with reporters in the Oval Office on Monday. “I think he’s been amazing, but I also think he’s got a big company to run. And at some point, he’s going to be going back. He wants to,” Mr. Trump said. The comment signaled a shift from the previous sentiment that Mr. Musk was “here to stay,” which was voiced by White House officials last month.

The billionaire businessman has been lodged at Mr. Trump’s hip ever since he endorsed the president following his near-fatal assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. Mr. Musk soon became a fixture of Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign and was later selected to lead DOGE.

Mr. Musk’s involvement in the White House has not come without controversy, however. Many close to the 47th president have privately voiced their ire with Mr. Musk’s volatility and unpredictable social media presence. Democrats, on the other hand, have been vocal in opposing Mr. Musk’s political ascent, rallying behind the argument that “nobody elected Elon Musk.”

Mr. Musk’s businesses have also been caught in the crossfire. Tesla has faced international sale boycotts and the cars have fallen victim to a wave of global vandalism. On Wednesday, the electric vehicle company reported its largest drop in car sales in its history, with deliveries dropping 13 percent during the first three months of the year.

The report follows months of disappointing results, as Tesla’s share price has dropped nearly 31 percent over the past month, eroding much of the gains that the company saw right after Mr. Trump’s election. Following Politico’s report however, Tesla shares rose, signaling investor optimism over the prospects of Mr. Musk’s departure from politics.