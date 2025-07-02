Trump in Latest Salvo Pledges To Save New York City From ‘Communist Lunatic’ Mamdani

‘Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City,’ the president says.

President Trump on Wednesday vowed to save New York City from its “Communist Lunatic” mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, with the president claiming he holds “all the cards.”

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, “As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it ‘Hot’ and ‘Great’ again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!”

The post came hours after Mr. Mamdani said he refused to be “intimidated” by Mr. Trump. He issued a statement on Tuesday evening saying, “The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported. Not because I have broken any law but because I will refuse to let ICE terrorize our city.”

He added: “His statements don’t just represent an attack on our democracy but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadow: if you speak up, they will come for you.”

Also on Tuesday, Mr. Trump, while inspecting a new holding facility for captured illegal aliens in Florida, “Alligator Alcatraz,” said that he might arrest Mr. Mamdani if he wins the New York mayoral race. “Your beloved New York,” a reporter said to Mr. Trump, “may soon be led by a communist, Zohran Mamdani, who in his nomination speech said that defy ICE and not allow ICE to arrest criminal aliens in New York City. Your message to ‘Communist’ Zohran Mamdani?”

“Well, we will have to arrest him,” Mr. Trump said, adding, “Look, we are not Communists in this country, but if we have one, I am going to be watching over him very carefully on behalf of the nation.”

“We send him money, we send him all the things that he needs to run a government and by the way, they get already three times what you get, Ron,” Mr. Trump said, looking over to Governor DeSantis of Florida, who had toured the new facility with the president and the Department of Homeland Security secretary, Kristi Noem.

“If you look at the per capita, Florida gets one-third of what New York gets in terms of the numbers,” Mr. Trump said. “Why don’t you tell us the numbers? Because that’s what we should send him.”

“Sometimes,” Mr. DeSantis said, “people say Florida gets more because they could be Social Security recipients, but that’s not money to the state. Those are seniors who live here. If they move to North Carolina, you could count it there. So it has no interaction with the state government. They get more in the city and state governments than we get.”

“Substantially,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re gonna be watching very carefully, and a lot of people are saying he’s here illegally, we’re gonna look at everything. Ideally, he’s gonna turn out to be much less of a communist.”

The back and forth prompted a response from a former New York mayor, Bill De Blasio. “Donald Trump will have to go through a lot of us first if he wants to arrest @ZohranKMamdani. We New Yorkers will put a human shield around him if we need to. No one gets to intimidate us,” he wrote on X.