Trump Prepares for What Could Be a Raucous Night in Congress as Democrats Consider Real-Time Protests During His Speech

‘Do you think I wanna be there? I’d rather stick needles in my eyeballs,’ one senior House Democrat tells the Sun.

President Trump could be facing a raucous night in the House chamber on Tuesday when he and Elon Musk come face-to-face with Democrats planning a number of noisy protests and to bring fired federal employees and contractors as their guests to protest cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency.

One House Democrat, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, told the Sun on Tuesday that she was not planning any disruptions but would instead walk out of the chamber if the president were to, in any way, acknowledge or praise January 6 rioters.

“I’m not a big ‘walker outer,’” Ms. Garcia said, “but that would probably do it for me.”

Axios reported on Monday that lawmakers were considering bringing props like eggs, signs, or red cards to display their disapproval of the president, though a mass disruption does not appear to be in the cards after the Democratic leader, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries warned his colleagues not to interrupt the president.

Republicans do not have a coordinated plan for the speech. The most notable GOP guests will be two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers who told Congress in 2023 that their bosses and federal law enforcement were slow-walking an investigation into Hunter Biden for tax evasion. Mr. Biden was later charged and pled guilty, but was then pardoned by his father.

Every time a president speaks to a joint session of Congress — which Mr. Trump will do at nine o’clock on Tuesday night — members of Congress and other officials fill the upper levels of the chamber’s gallery with invited guests. Often, those guests are meant to highlight issues specific to a lawmaker’s home district, but other times there is a coordinated effort for parties to get a message across.

Multiple Democrats tell the Sun they will bring in fired federal employees and federal contractors who had their payments suspended in order to highlight Messrs. Trump and Musk’s funding freezes and firings.

“I’m bringing a veteran who has just been laid off after four tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was the former veterans’ agent in South Hadley, Massachusetts,” the top Democrat on the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, Congressman Richie Neal tells the Sun.

Congressman Troy Carter, a Democrat who represents New Orleans in the House, tells the Sun he will be joined by a Louisiana woman who was fired from her job at a federal payment processing agency — an organization that was established in Louisiana at the urging of the Republican House majority leader, Congressman Steve Scalise.

“Her name is Chanté Powell. She is a, most immediate, former member of the National Finance Center staff, who was laid off in New Orleans. National Finance Center provides financial backup and payroll for 700,000 federal employees — an organization that myself and the majority leader, Steve Scalise, fought in unison to have in Louisiana,” Mr. Carter said.

“My dear friend the leader has been quiet now on the importance of this organization and the people that we jointly represent,” Mr. Carter, whose district neighbors Mr. Scalise’s, tells the Sun.

Democrats also plan to bring individuals who could be harmed by a potential plan to cut funding for Medicaid, which Republicans have been considering in order to pay for the rest of their national defense, deportation, and tax cut agenda. Currently, the GOP is looking at a nearly $900 billion cut to the program, though specifics have not yet been released and several moderate lawmakers have said they will not vote for anything that reduces Medicaid benefits for their constituents.

“I’ll be bringing a woman from Leominster, Massachusetts who has a disabled son, who relies heavily on Medicaid and is, quite frankly, very concerned by the Republican budget and by some of the stuff that is coming out of the Trump administration,” Congressman Jim McGovern tells the Sun.

Other lawmakers, however, will simply be bringing people from their personal life to experience a presidential address. Congressman Jared Moskowitz tells the Sun that he is bringing friends. On Monday, Congressman Tim Burchett — who brought the famous podcaster Shawn Ryan to last year’s state of the union — told the Sun that he wouldn’t be bringing any celebrities this year. Instead, he’s bringing a woman from his mother’s prayer group.

Other Democrats say they will skip the address altogether. Congresswoman Maxine Waters told reporters on Tuesday morning that she will not be in attendance, which became the norm for her during the first Trump administration, when she would often skip the then-45th president’s speeches.

“He’s a dishonorable, deplorable human being. He’s full of lies and deceit, and he’s aligned with Putin and Russia. As a matter of fact, he should be tried for treason,” the liberal California congresswoman told reporters assembled at the Capitol on Tuesday.

Congresswoman Becca Balint, Congressman Don Beyer, and Senator Heinrich are also among those Democrats who plan to forego the speech.

Mr. McGovern — the senior member of the caucus and the top Democrat on the Rules Committee — tells the Sun that he doesn’t blame his fellow Democrats for doing something other than attending. “I think it’s fine,” Mr. McGovern responded when asked about his colleagues skipping. “I mean, do you think I wanna be there? I’d rather stick needles in my eyeballs than have to listen to that guy.”