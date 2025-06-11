Trump Administration Promises To Jail Protesters Who Display Larger Banners, Flags at Yosemite National Park

Protesters who try to send their messages on one of the most famous rock formations in the world may wind up in jail under a new policy announced by the National Park Service.

Left-wing protesters have used the iconic granite monolith, El Capitan, as the backdrop for their messages. In June 2024, anti-Israel activists displayed a large banner that read “Stop the Genocide.” In February, an American flag was hung upside down during the busy “Firefall” season — a phenomenon when the sunset makes a waterfall on El Capitan look like molten lava — to protest the Trump administration’s cost-cutting efforts. In May, LGBT activists displayed a transgender pride flag that measured 55 feet by 35 feet.

Now, the National Park Service is banning anyone from displaying larger banners or flags on natural or cultural features of Yosemite National Park. The rule was reportedly quietly finalized in May by Yosemite’s acting superintendent, Raymond McPadden, in a Park Service compendium of regulations.

“This restriction is necessary to preserve the values of wilderness character in accordance with the Wilderness Act, provide for an unimpaired visitor experience, protect natural and cultural resources in designated Wilderness and Potential Wilderness Addition portions of the park,” the compendium states.

It also says the ban on large flags and banners is “necessary to maintain public safety” because it “prohibits draping items that could endanger and interfere with permitted or allowable unpermitted climbing activity.” The prohibition applies to flags or banners larger than 3 feet by 5 feet.

Those who violate the ban face up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for a group.

The Park Service did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment by the time of publication.

While the Park Service is cracking down on flag protests at Yosemite, President Trump also says he wants to punish protesters who burn the American flag. Speaking at Fort Bragg on Tuesday, Mr. Trump criticized the anti-ICE protesters at Los Angeles who were seen burning the flag.

“They weren’t being burned by people from our country, or from people that love our country. People that burn the American flag should go to jail for one year,” he said. “We’ll see if we can get that done. We’re going to try and get that done.”

Mr. Trump said he is “working with some of your senators” to create the penalty for burning the flag.

In 1989, the Supreme Court ruled that burning the American flag constitutes an act of political expression protected by the First Amendment. In 2006, Congress attempted to pass a constitutional amendment that would have allowed it to ban desecration of the American flag. The amendment fell one vote short in the Senate.