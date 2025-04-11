Trump Promises Renewed Effort To Upend ‘Sanctuary’ Policies in States, Cities That Shield Illegal Immigrants

‘Working on papers to withhold all Federal Funding for any City or State that allows these Death Traps to exist,” Trump says.

President Trump appears to have set his sights on eliminating so-called ‘sanctuary’ cities and states from America, teasing on social media new efforts aimed at cutting federal funding for any communities that continue to refuse to enforce immigration laws or assist federal agencies attempting to do so.

“No more Sanctuary Cities! They protect the Criminals, not the Victims. They are disgracing our Country, and are being mocked all over the World,” he said in a post on Truth Social Thursday morning. “Working on papers to withhold all Federal Funding for any City or State that allows these Death Traps to exist!!!”

According to recent data from the anti-immigration Center for Immigration Studies, it estimates that there now are more than 300 cities and counties across America with sanctuary policies. Usually, such policies intentionally limit their cooperation with federal agencies with deportations and immigration enforcement. The list also cites 14 states — among them California, Oregon, and New York — that have some form of sanctuary laws on the books.

This is not the first time Mr. Trump has threatened to cut off federal funding to cities like New York and Chicago for their sanctuary policies. Days after he was sworn into office, he appeared on Sean Hannity’s program on Fox News and said “I might have to do that” when asked if he would cut off money to such jurisdictions.

“We’re trying to end them, and a lot of the people in those communities don’t want them,” Mr. Trump also said of the sanctuary cities’ policies.

In February, after signing a declaration to advance an aggressive deportation policy, the Trump administration filed lawsuits against Illinois and New York in an effort to hamper their ability to provide sanctuary for undocumented immigrants, claiming it violates of the U.S. Constitution.

The same month, he signed the Laken Riley Act, mandating federal detention and deportation of undocumented immigrants accused of serious crimes like theft, burglary, assault on law enforcement, and any other crime that leads to death or serious injury.

Attorney General Bondi, upon taking office in February, backed Mr. Trump’s strong stance against Sanctuary Cities, ordering a pause on federal funds and directing a DOJ probe into various jurisdictions that were impeding efforts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and enforcing prosecution if necessary.