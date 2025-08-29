The New York Sun

Trump Pulls Kamala Harris’s Secret Service Protection as Her Book Tour Is Set To Kick Off

The decision will leave the former vice president on the hook potentially for millions of dollars.

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Vice President Harris speaks at the State of the People POWER Tour opening ceremony in Los Angeles on June 6, 2025. Mario Tama/Getty Images
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
As Vice President Kamala Harris’s tour to promote her memoir about her 2024 campaign is set to kick off, President Trump is rescinding her Secret Service protection, potentially forcing her to pay millions of dollars for private security. 

In a memo dated August 28, Mr. Trump directed the Department of Homeland Security to end Ms. Harris’s Secret Service protections, beginning on September 1.

“You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris,” the memo, which was first reported by CNN, reads

A spokeswoman for Ms. Harris, Kirsten Allen, said in a statement, “The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety.”

Ms. Harris’s office told Fox News it did not receive an explanation for the decision to rescind the protection. 

While presidents receive Secret Service protection for the rest of their lives, vice presidents typically receive protection for six months after they leave office. However, President Biden had reportedly quietly extended Ms. Harris’s protection for another year. 

Mr. Trump has also ended the extended security protections for Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden. The president also rescinded security for Biden-era Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, and his former national security adviser, John Bolton. 

The decision to rescind Ms. Harris’s protection detail comes as she is set to kick off her 15-city tour to promote her new memoir, “107 Days,” which is supposed to provide a “behind-the-scenes account” of her failed presidential campaign.

If Ms. Harris, who has largely faded from the national spotlight since leaving office and deciding to pass on a run to be the next governor of California, decides she needs security, it will likely come at an extraordinarily high cost, as private security can cost millions of dollars a year.

Earlier this year, her husband, Doug Emhoff, secured a cushy partnership at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. However, while his income might help to pay the cost of the security, it is highly unlikely that it would be enough to cover the entire cost.

The decision to rescind Ms. Harris’s security detail might force her to dip into the funds from her book advance to pay for protection services. 

It is unclear how big an advance Ms. Harris received for her memoir, which is being published by Simon & Schuster. However, several press reports have said that top publishers were ready to pay her as much as $20 million for her memoir. 

The publisher of Mr. Biden’s memoir reportedly paid him a roughly $10 million advance for his memoir. President Clinton also received a $10 million advance for his memoir in 2001. Meanwhile, President Obama and Michelle Obama were reported to receive a $65 million advance in 2017. 

Mr. Cortright studied American history at Empire State University.

