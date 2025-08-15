The New York Sun

Trump, Putin Land in Alaska Ahead of High-Stakes Meeting Over the War in Ukraine

The two leaders are on their way to their closely-watched summit aimed at getting Russia to negotiate the end of its war in Ukraine.

AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
President Trump greets Russia's President Vladimir Putin August 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
President Trump and the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, have landed in Alaska ahead of their high-stakes meeting aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Mr. Trump landed at Joint Base Elmendorf at Anchorage. Minutes later, Mr. Putin’s plane landed while the American president was meeting with Alaskan politicians on board Air Force One. 

The two leaders walked off their planes, parked yards apart, and met on a red carpet, where they greeted each other with smiles and shook hands before posing for a picture. 

Shortly before their arrival, the White House told reporters that there would no longer be a planned one-on-one meeting with Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin. Instead, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a special envoy, Steve Witkoff, would join them. 

The meeting comes as Mr. Trump has expressed frustration with Mr. Putin for not ending the war in Ukraine, saying the Russian leader has gone “crazy” and is “needlessly killing a lot of people.”

Noticeably absent from the meeting is President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

Mr. Trump told reporters he would like a ceasefire agreement to come out of the summit on Friday, though he said that may not happen. He said his goal is not to negotiate a peace deal on Mr. Zelensky’s behalf, but to convince Mr. Putin to go to the negotiating table to discuss a ceasefire and an end to the war in Ukraine. 

Before the meeting, multiple reports indicated that Russia was carrying out strikes in Ukraine, which Mr. Trump said might be Mr. Putin attempting to show strength ahead of the meeting. 

It was unclear how long the summit would last, but Russian officials said it could last six to seven hours. Mr. Trump told Fox News’ Bret Baier he is prepared to walk out of the meeting if he does not feel that Mr. Putin is serious about ending the war.

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

Mr. Cortright studied American history at Empire State University.

