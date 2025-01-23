Trump Returns to Davos, This Time Virtually, To Address Elite World Economic Forum

His barrage of executive orders including calling for an American pullout from the Paris climate deal, creating a new agency to collect tariffs, and a pause in a TikTok ban fuels the chatter in the Davos Congress Center corridors.

DAVOS, Switzerland — Donald Trump is coming to Davos. Virtually.

The freshly reinaugurated president is to speak Thursday to an international audience for the first time after returning to the White House three days earlier, with a speech and question-and-answer session at the World Economic Forum’s annual event.

The fourth day of the annual gathering also features the brash and cost-cutting president of Argentina, Javier Milei, and the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, who became interim leader of Bangladesh after the longtime president was driven from power during a public uprising.

Business and tech whizzes will get their turns too. Dario Amodei of Anthropic, maker of artificial intelligence model Claude, and chief AI scientist Yann LeCun of Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta will tackle the future of technology.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen will take up energy transition with the head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol. A day earlier, a small group of pro-environment demonstrators staged a rally in which one placard read “Sun Baby Sun” — a retort in favor of solar power to Mr. Trump’s call for the United States to “drill, baby, drill” fossil fuels earlier this week.

Here’s a look at some of the main events Thursday in Davos:

Trump Shows, Just Not In-Person

Mr. Trump is no stranger to the gathering of chief executives, startup visionaries, government leaders, world-class academics and other elites who meet at the snowy Swiss town of Davos each January. He came twice during his first term.

His barrage of executive orders including calling for an American pullout from the Paris climate deal, creating a new agency to collect tariffs, and a pause in a TikTok ban have fed the chatter in the Davos Congress Center corridors.

His promotion of a business joint venture that could invest up to $500 billion in infrastructure tied to AI has drawn plaudits from tech-oriented executives in Davos, even if Trump ally and multibillionaire Elon Musk — who is not on hand — scoffed on his X social media platform that the partners “ don’t actually have the money.”

Mr. Trump also drew what might be considered muted praise from the head of the United Nations.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during a question-and-answer session after his speech a day earlier that focused on the threats of global warming and ungoverned AI, credited Mr. Trump’s efforts before the inauguration to help win a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The negotiations were dragging, dragging, dragging. And then, all of a sudden, it happened,” Mr. Guterres said, praising diligent efforts by Qatar and Turkey too. “I think there was a large contribution of robust diplomacy of — at the time — the president-elect of the United States.”

Associated Press