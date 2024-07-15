Trump, ‘Saved By the Grace of God,’ Renews Faith in American Abundance

Trump has written the most growth-oriented platform since Ronald Reagan’s 44 years ago — and dedicated it to the forgotten men and women of America.

“I was saved by the grace of God.” That’s what President Trump said, as he recovered from an assassin’s bullet, that providentially just grazed his ear.

Trump added: “It was God alone that prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

For those of us who worked for Trump, and have come to know him as a personal friend, you can imagine what a shocking event this was. Frankly, I am still in something of a state of shock about my friend, Donald Trump.

As a person of faith, however, I do believe the Lord watches over us, every day.

Over four decades ago, as a young man, I was sitting in my office in the Old Executive Office Building as assistant director of the Office of Management and Budget, when President Reagan was shot in downtown Washington D.C.

We found out later that Reagan was very nearly killed.

And as we watched in horror this past Saturday night, Trump’s life was saved by a millimeter — just like Reagan’s was.

Reagan went on to become one of America’s greatest presidents.

And I believe Trump is headed for a second term and will join the list of America’s very greatest presidents.

He has already told us that success is the best revenge. And success will bring unity to the entire country.

Let me add one more point here. My friend Bill Barr, who was twice the Attorney General, has said, “the Democrats have to stop their grossly irresponsible talk about Trump being an existential threat to democracy — he is not.”

He also talked about this last night: “You can attack your adversaries, you can attack their character and their policies and so forth. But they demonized him, calling him Adolf Hitler, a racist, and a fascist and so forth. It’s ridiculous. He’s not the threat to democracy that they portray.”

Mr. Trump is not a threat to democracy and never was.

Democrats have unfortunately called him every name in the book, tried unsuccessfully to convict him of fake charges of impeachment, and they were stopped.

Last year, they launched an incredible lawfare campaign against Trump, and that campaign has completely fallen apart, with a Supreme Court decision providing presidents immunity for official acts.

And today a straight thinking judge in South Florida dismissed the classified documents case and charged that Special Counsel Jack Smith was unconstitutionally appointed to get Trump.

It’s high time that President Biden and the Democrats stop this nonsense.

Trump is a man of exceptional strength, and leadership, and vision. He has incredibly brushed off all these attacks, and that brings me to the GOP convention tonight, whose theme is Make America Wealthy Once Again.

Trump has written the growthiest platform since Ronald Reagan’s 44 years ago — and dedicated it to the forgotten men and women of America.

He intends to cut taxes, slash regulations, secure fair trade deals, “drill, baby, drill” to reduce energy costs, and keep the dollar as the world’s reserve currency — what I call, King Dollar.

This means he will end Mr. Biden’s 20 percent increase in the cost of living. It means that he will give old-fashioned middle class working folks a pay raise — as he did as president, giving them a take-home pay raise of nearly $6,000, rather than the $2,000 Biden pay cut.

Trump’s growthy platform, combined with his pledge to close the border and stop the crime wave, will make America strong again. And when America is strong at home, it will once again be strong abroad.

In the New Testament, the Lord said “go thy way, for he is a chosen vessel unto me.”

After the tumultuous events of recent days, I can’t think of a better way to conclude than by citing the Lord, his providential wisdom, and renewing our faith in American abundance.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.