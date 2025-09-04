Trump Says He Is Giving ‘Serious Thought’ To Revoking Rosie O’Donnell’s American Citizenship

‘She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so,’ the president says.

President Trump has escalated his longstanding feud with actress Rosie O’Donnell, threatening on social media to revoke her American citizenship and saying he is giving the move “serious thought.”



Amid a barrage of posts Wednesday night on Truth Social in which he bashed the call for the release of the Epstein files as a ‘Democrat hoax,’ he suddenly turned his attention towards one of his sharpest critics, posting an altered photo of Ms. O’Donnell.



“As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship,” Mr. Trump wrote in the post. “She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!”

Ms. O’Donnell quickly responded, reposting his threat on Instagram along with comments suggesting that he was just trying to deflect focus away from the Epstein files.

“[B]anishing me again? logan roy would be proud,” she writes, referencing the lead character from the HBO series “Succession.”

“im the distraction – EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning and your gold lamé throne is melting,” she added.

Mr. Trump first threatened to revoke Ms. O’Donnell’s citizenship earlier this summer.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” he wrote back in July on Truth Social.

Mr. Trump has shown no apparent concern that presidents lack the constitutional power to strip citizenship away from native-born Americans. By law, a natural-born American can lose their citizenship only if they voluntarily renounce it, are found guilty of treason, or have served in the military of a hostile foreign power.

Ms. O’Donnell, 63, was born in Commack, New York.

Ms. O’Donnell “is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her,” he also wrote at the time. “GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

The actress has been a persistent critic of the president and says she has lived in Ireland since January due to America’s political situation.

“the president of the usa has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is — a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself — this is why i moved to Ireland,” she wrote on Instagram. “i stand in direct opposition all he represents- so do millions of others – u gonna deport all who stand against ur evil tendencies.”