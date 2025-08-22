‘African American ladies, beautiful ladies, are saying ‘Please, President Trump, come to Chicago.’

Trump Says He'll Send National Guard Into Chicago, New York Next Aug. 22, 2025 03:34 PM ET

President Trump is warning Chicago and New York that they’re next on his list to send in federal troops for a crime crackdown.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Friday, Mr. Trump said he plans to expand cities he sends the National Guard into after their mission is complete in Washington, D.C. Chicago is first on the list.

“Chicago’s a mess. You’ve got an incompetent mayor. Grossly incompetent. We’ll straighten that one out, probably next,” Mr. Trump said.

“It probably won’t even be tough,” Mr. Trump added.

More than 1,900 National Guard troops from multiple states have flooded into the nation’s capital this month.

Mr. Trump touted the initiative as a victory, citing a drop in crime. He claims that residents of other cities want a similar surge in safety.

“The people in Chicago, Mr. Vice President, are screaming for us to come. They’re wearing red hats,” Mr. Trump said, with Vice President JD Vance standing to his right.

“African American ladies, beautiful ladies, are saying ‘Please, President Trump, come to Chicago. Please’ I did great with the black vote, as you know, and they want something to happen,” Mr. Trump added. “So I think Chicago will be our next, then we’re gonna help with New York.”

Mr. Trump disputes claims that the federal deployment at Washington is unpopular with residents. A survey conducted last week and released Wednesday by The Washington Post and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University showed 79 percent opposition to the deployment of federal troops and law enforcement among D.C. residents.

“They’ll say bad things about me and then they’ll say, ‘Thank God he’s here’ because half of them got mugged and they don’t want to get mugged again,” Mr. Trump said.

“You’re going to be mugged in Washington, D.C., anymore,” Mr. Trump added.

The emergency order Mr. Trump announced to allow the National Guard deployment at Washington will expire at the end of September unless Congress votes to extend it.

Washington is the second city that Mr. Trump has sent troops into. In June, he federalized 2,000 National Guard troops in response to sometimes violent protests at Los Angeles. Those protests erupted over a series of raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers seeking undocumented immigrants. Some 700 U.S. Marines were also sent to the city.