Trump Says He’s Allowed To Pardon Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell, But Hasn’t Given It a Thought

Maxwell meets for the second day in row with a top Department of Justice official amid growing calls for more transparency about the deceased pedophile predator.

President Trump on Friday said that he has not considered granting a pardon to Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking minors.

Before departing the White House for a trip to Scotland, a reporter asked Mr. Trump about a possible commutation or pardon for Ms. Maxwell. “It’s something I haven’t thought about. I’m allowed to do it but it’s something I have not thought about,” Mr. Trump said. When pressed further about the possibility of a pardon, the president added, “I certainly can’t talk about pardons.”

Ms. Maxwell met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Thursday and Friday for what her attorney described as a “very productive” discussion in which she answered “every single question.”

The meetings have taken place amid growing public calls for transparency regarding Epstein’s associates and possible further charges in relation to the case. The meetings with Ms. Maxwell have added to mounting pressure on the Department of Justice to release additional investigative files related to Epstein.

Mr. Trump also chastised reporters for asking the wrong questions about Epstein.

“People should really focus on how well the country’s doing, or they should focus on the fact that Barack Hussein Obama led a coup, or they should focus on the fact that [former Treasury Secretary] Larry Summers from Harvard, that [President] Bill Clinton, who you know very well, and lots of other friends, really close friends of Jeffrey [Epstein], should be spoken about.”

“They don’t talk about them, they talk about me. I have nothing to do with the guy,” the president added.

As Mr. Trump walked down a line of reporters on the South Lawn, another reporter asked about Ms. Maxwell and Epstein. “You should focus on Clinton … the former president of Harvard. You should focus on some of the hedge fund guys, I’ll give you a list. These guys lived with Jeffrey Epstein. I sure as hell didn’t,” he said.

“You ought to be speaking to Bill Clinton, who went to the island 28 times. I never went to the island,” the president said, referring to Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands where much of the alleged abuse took place.

Earlier this month, DOJ published a memo declaring that there was no Epstein “client list,” that he had died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial, and that no further charges were expected. Seeing an opportunity to pounce, some Democratic lawmakers have demanded further disclosure, as have some conservative MAGA figures.

New reports this week indicate that Mr. Trump’s name appears in some of Epstein’s files, further intensifying public interest in the documents. Meanwhile, Ms. Maxwell is currently appealing her conviction to the Supreme Court. Her conviction and Epstein’s death have left many unanswered questions regarding the breadth of Epstein’s network and the identities of those involved.

Mr. Trump has offered some kind words to Ms. Maxwell in the past. In August 2020, before she was convicted, the president said, “I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is.”