Trump Says He’s Open To Pardoning ‘Bad Boy’ Hunter Biden If Elected

In a radio interview on Thursday, he reckoned that prosecuting the first son is ‘very bad for our country.’

President Trump said, if elected and despite bad blood with President Biden, he is not ruling out the possibility of pardoning his felonious son, Hunter.

“I wouldn’t take it off the books,” Trump said during a radio interview with High Hewitt on Thursday. He continued: “See, unlike Joe Biden, despite what they’ve done to me, where they’ve gone after me so viciously, despite what — and Hunter’s a bad boy. There’s no question about it. He’s been a bad boy.”

In spite of Mr. Biden’s transgressions, however, the 45th president affirmed this view that “it’s very bad for our country.”

President Biden, for his part, has insisted that he has no plans to use executive powers to pardon his son nor would he commute his sentence.

Mr. Biden was convicted in June on three federal gun charges after he lied about his crack cocaine addiction while applying to purchase a gun six years ago. The trial thrust Mr. Biden’s struggles with drug addiction into spotlight, and broadcasted personal testimony from former lovers and unflattering evidence, such as explicit photos of Mr. Biden himself. The verdict marked the first criminal conviction of a sitting president’s child.

While he technically faces up to 25 years in prison for the crimes, it’s expected that he will get a far shorter sentence — if he’s handed any jail time at all. His sentencing for those charges will take place in the coming weeks.

Then in September, Mr. Biden pleaded guilty to nine federal tax charges for failing to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes over the course of four years while in the depths of his addiction. Mr. Biden’s guilty plea allowed him to avoid another embarrassing and emotional trial focused on his drug issues, but it came without the benefits of a plea deal with prosecutors.

The charges can carry up to 17 years in prison, but it’s likely that he will be given a much shorter sentence. His sentencing will be taken up in December.