Trump Says His Supporters Are Being ‘Conned’ Into Believing the ‘Bulls–t’ Epstein ‘Hoax’

The president says anyone questioning him should no longer be a supporter.

President Trump, in his latest escalation with his own base, is telling his supporters to stop believing the “bulls–t” news about notorious pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Mr. Trump says anyone who puts any stock in the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax” should simply stop supporting him.

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning, the president made clear he is not going to give many MAGA diehards what they are looking for, including a “client list” which many believe will implicate many members of the global elite.

He blamed the Democrats for the Epstein files news cycle, saying that their “new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.” The president says his “PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullsh–t,’ hook, line, and sinker.”

“They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years,” Mr. Trump said of his longtime backers. “I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

“Let these weaklings continue forward and do the [Democrats’] work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!” the president declared.

The firestorm around the so-called Epstein files kicked off nearly two weeks ago, when the Justice Department said in a memo late on a Sunday night that there was no evidence of a client list or blackmail operation orchestrated by Epstein to control powerful individuals.

The public relations crisis got worse for the White House this past weekend, when many of the president’s most enthusiastic supporters gathered in Florida for a conference put on by the Charlie Kirk-founded Turning Point USA.

“Make some noise if you care about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal,” said conservative commentator Megyn Kelly, eliciting thunderous applause from the crowd.

“What is it about Jeffrey Epstein that’s so infuriating to people? So infuriating that it’s actually causing seismic political problems?” Tucker Carlson asked the same crowd rhetorically. “It’s the frustration of normal people watching a certain class of people get away with everything every single time. That’s what it is.”

Even in Congress, Mr. Trump’s allies are calling for more transparency. On Tuesday, Speaker Johnson said in a podcast interview with conservative persona Benny Johnson that he was all for “transparency” in this matter.

“I’m for transparency. We’re intellectually consistent in this,” Mr. Johnson said, breaking with Mr. Trump. “We need to put it out there.”

Republicans successfully killed an amendment to a piece of legislation this week which would have forced Attorney General Bondi to preserve records related to Epstein and then release them within 30 days. During a meeting of the House Rules Committee on Wednesday night, four Democrats and one Republican voted to advance the amendment, while seven other Republicans voted to block it.

A new resolution from one Democrat and one Republican — Congressman Ro Khanna and Congressman Thomas Massie — could come to the floor in the coming weeks if they can win enough support from their colleagues. That measure would force Ms. Bondi to release records related to Epstein currently in the possession of the Justice Department and FBI. Mr. Massie said Wednesday that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is supporting the bill.