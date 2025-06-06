Trump Says Musk ‘Lost His Mind’ Even as Feud Appears To Be Cooling Down

‘Oh it’s ok. It’s going very well, never done better,’ the president says.

The war of words between President Trump and his former DOGE advisor Elon Musk appears to be easing up as quickly as it has heated up.

Signs of a truce between the two started to surface on Thursday evening after both spent most of the day in a furious social media spat in with Mr. Musk calling for the president’s impeachment and Mr. Trump threatening to cancel billions in government contracts with the world’s richest man’s companies, including Space X and Starlink.

In an interview with Politico, the president nonchalantly downplayed the blow up between the two.



“Oh it’s ok,” Mr. Trump said when asked about their fallout. “It’s going very well, never done better.”

It also appears that Mr. Musk is open to a halt in the hostilities, responding to a post on X from hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman who called on them to “make peace for the benefit of our great country.”



“We are much stronger together than we are apart,” Mr. Ackman wrote, to which Mr. Musk replied, “You’re not wrong.”



Reports surfaced on Friday morning that the two were scheduled to have a call to smooth things over, but White House aides quickly refuted those claims.

In a post on X, ABC News’ chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl said that Mr. Trump was “not particularly interested” in speaking with Mr. Musk.

“@realDonaldTrump told me @elonmusk is ‘the man who has lost his mind,’ Mr. Karl writes. “Trump did not, however, seem angry or even concerned about the feud.”

“As for reports that there is going to be a Trump/Musk call scheduled for today, Trump told me he is ‘not particularly’ interested in talking to Musk although he says Musk wants to talk to him.”

The all-out war between the two reached a peak on Thursday after Mr. Musk had spent much of the week harshly criticizing the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’. He then broadsided the president, saying in a post on X that Mr. Trump had personally blocked the “Epstein files” from being released because the president is named in them.



“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Mr. Musk wrote. “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”



The harsh attack came just minutes after the president said he could “save money” by getting rid of Mr. Musk’s billions in contracts and subsidies.

Before that threat, Mr. Musk said the president would not be in office were it not for him, and the Republicans would not have won the House majority. The Senate majority would also be thinner, if it were not for his hundreds of millions of dollars in outside spending by Musk.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Mr. Musk wrote earlier in the day. “Such ingratitude.”

Mr. Trump had uncharacteristically stayed silent while Mr. Musk had increased his attacks but then finally let loose.

“Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY,” he wrote on Truth Social.

When asked about Mr. Musk’s meltdown during his meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office on Thursday, the president stated that Mr. Musk opposes the budget bill due to the elimination of tax credits for electric vehicles. He also claimed that Mr. Musk was upset over the withdrawal of his friend’s nomination for NASA administrator.

“I’d rather have him criticize me than the bill,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “Elon is upset because we took the EV mandate which was a lot of money for electric vehicles. … They want us to pay billions of dollars in [subsidies] and, you know, Elon knew this from the beginning.”

“I’m very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody,” Mr. Trump added. “All of the sudden he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out we’re gonna have to cut the EV mandate.”