Trump Says No More Debates With Harris, Claims Victory in Tuesday’s Showdown

‘When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, “I WANT A REMATCH.” Polls clearly show that I won the Debate,” the Republican candidate says on Truth Social.

President Trump announced on Thursday through his social media platform, Truth Social, that he’s opting out of having a third debate with Vice President Harris.

“THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” the Republican candidate wrote in his post after proclaiming that he was the victor in Tuesday night’s debate.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH’ Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate,” Mr. Trump wrote in the post. “She and Crooked Joe have destroyed our Country, with millions of criminals and mentally deranged people pouring into the USA, totally unchecked and unvetted, and with Inflation bankrupting our Middle Class.”

“Everyone knows this, and all of the other problems caused by Kamala and Joe – It was discussed in great detail during the First Debate with Joe, and the Second Debate with Comrade Harris. She was a no-show at the Fox Debate and refused to do NBC & CBS. KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD.”

According to reports, the statement was released just minutes after an internal campaign poll showed Vice President Harris had no bump numbers after their televised matchup on Tuesday night.

Campaign officials for Vice President Harris had expressed their desire for a third meeting between the two immediately after the debate. In a rally held in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, Vice President Harris said minutes after President Trump’s post that they both “owe it to voters” to have another debate.