The New York Sun

Join
National

Trump Says Suspect in Custody for Charlie Kirk Assassination, Turned in by His Father

He made the statement during a live appearance on Fox News.

Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP
The person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

President Trump says a suspect is in custody for the execution of Charlie Kirk, after he turned into police by his father.

Mr. Trump said in a live interview on Fox News on Friday morning that there is a “high degree of certainty” that the shooter has been found.

Investigators had been hunting for the shooter since Kirk’s killing on a Utah college campus on Wednesday. 

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use