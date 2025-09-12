Trump Says Suspect in Custody for Charlie Kirk Assassination, Turned in by His Father

He made the statement during a live appearance on Fox News.

President Trump says a suspect is in custody for the execution of Charlie Kirk, after he turned into police by his father.

Mr. Trump said in a live interview on Fox News on Friday morning that there is a “high degree of certainty” that the shooter has been found.

Investigators had been hunting for the shooter since Kirk’s killing on a Utah college campus on Wednesday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.