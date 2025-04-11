Trump Secures $600 Million in Pro Bono Agreements From Leading Law Firms

The agreements follow a series of executive orders targeting prominent law firms perceived to oppose the president or his policies.

Five major law firms have agreed to provide $600 million in pro bono legal services to causes prioritized by the Trump administration, President Trump announced Friday.

In exchange for agreeing to do pro bono work, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) will withdraw letters sent to the firms seeking information about their hiring practices. The letters implied that the firms’ diversity, equity, and inclusion practices may be in violation of employment laws.

“President Trump and the Law Firms both support and agree to work on … assisting veterans and other public servants, including, among others, members of the Military, Gold Star families, Law Enforcement, and First Responders; ensuring fairness in our Justice System; and combating Antisemitism. The Law Firms will take on a wide range of pro bono matters that represent the full political spectrum, including Conservative ideals,” Mr. Trump wrote in his announcement on Truth Social.

The firms include Kirkland & Ellis; Latham & Watkins; Allen & Overy Shearman Sterling; Simpson Thacher & Bartlett; and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft.

Four of the firms have each committed $125 million in pro bono services. Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft pledged $100 million, despite not being included in an earlier federal inquiry into hiring practices.

In addition, the firms have committed not to deny representation to clients due to their political views and to consider job candidates without bias regarding past affiliations, particularly those who served in the Trump administration.

A statement from Kirkland & Ellis highlighted their rationale for entering into the agreement. “The firm will continue to determine which matters we take on – both pro bono and otherwise – consistent with our non-partisan mindset. In exchange, this resolves the EEOC’s investigation… which we no longer will be required to provide, and we will not be the target of an executive order,” the statement said, according to The Hill.

Kirkland & Ellis added, “We made the decision to pursue this solution because at our very core our mission is to protect and support our people and our clients, and this agreement does both.”

The development follows a series of executive orders targeting prominent law firms perceived to oppose Mr. Trump or his policies. The agreements represent a significant shift in the relationship between the president and some of the nation’s most prestigious legal institutions.

The agreements with the five firms are part of a larger campaign by Mr. Trump to pressure the legal profession. Nine firms in total have now reached settlements with the administration, including previous deals with Paul Weiss, Skadden, Milbank, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Some firms, including Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block, and WilmerHale, have fought back by filing legal challenges against the executive orders. Their lawsuits have successfully obtained court blocks that have curtailed several of Mr. Trump’s actions.