Trump Sees Washington, D.C., ‘Booming Again’ as Crackdown Drives Down Crime Stats

The nation’s capital has recorded this year’s second-longest stretch without a murder during the past 12 days.

Arrests under President Trump’s federal crime crackdown at Washington, D.C., now stand at more than 1,000, officials say.

The milestone was announced on Monday as the city marked its 12th consecutive day without a homicide and the president issued new executive orders aimed at local crime and bail reform.

“We are at a point where Washington is booming again,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “People are pouring in like we haven’t seen for years.”

The U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro, announced the new statistics on X, saying, “Last night in DC: 86 arrests. 10 illegal guns seized. That brings the total to 1007 arrests and 111 illegal guns off the streets.”

The anti-crime initiative has had a mixed reaction among D.C. residents, with some welcoming the effort to make the streets safer and others bristling at what they see as federal interference in their city.

Violent crime, while higher than in most American cities, had come down from a pandemic-era peak to its lowest level in 30 years before the August 7 launch of the law enforcement operation, dubbed the “Making D.C. Safe and Beautiful” task force.

On August 11, Mr. Trump invoked emergency powers under the Home Rule Act to take federal control of the Metropolitan Police Department. The initiative involves collaboration in targeted neighborhoods between local officers and federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

During the signing ceremony at the White House on Monday, Mr. Trump issued several executive orders. One directs law enforcement in D.C. to charge suspects with federal crimes and hold them in federal custody, effectively bypassing the city’s cashless bail system. A second order threatens to cut federal funding to other American jurisdictions that maintain cashless bail policies.

The latest measures coincide with the authorization for National Guard troops deployed in the city to carry firearms. Some armed troops have already been observed patrolling high-crime areas.

The recent decline in homicides has drawn praise from Republican leaders. Speaker Mike Johnson suggested Monday that Mr. Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his actions.

“There are MANY reasons why President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize – but 11 straight days with ZERO murders in Washington, D.C. might top the list,” Mr. Johnson posted on social media. “SAFER streets. STRONGER communities. AMERICA IS BACK!”

Mr. Johnson’s comment followed a post from the White House communications team highlighting that no homicides were reported between August 13 and August 24, according to preliminary data from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. Since federal control of the city’s police began on August 11, only two homicides have been reported — one on August 11 and another on August 13.

While notable, the recent 12-day streak without a homicide is not the longest this year. As first reported by CNN, the city experienced a 16-day period without any murders between February 25 and March 12. The city reported 187 total homicides last year and 101 so far this year.