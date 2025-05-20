Trump Set To Twist Arms for His ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Tuesday Morning at Closed-Door Meeting of Congressional Republicans

The president has so far refrained from naming specific lawmakers who need to get on board, though he mentioned last week that he does not need ‘grandstanders’ at this critical moment.

President Trump will travel to Capitol Hill on Tuesday morning to meet with House Republicans behind closed doors. This comes as lawmakers are barreling toward Speaker Johnson’s deadline to get the “one big beautiful bill” passed ahead of the week-long Memorial Day recess, which is due to begin on Thursday.

Mr. Trump has so far refrained from criticizing any fellow Republicans publicly as the bill has hit a number of speedbumps. He did say in a Friday morning Truth Social post, shortly before conservatives on the House Budget Committee blocked the legislation from advancing, that he does not need “granstanders” at this critical moment.

“We don’t need ‘GRANDSTANDERS’ in the Republican Party. STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE!” Mr. Trump said of his signature domestic priority. “It is time to fix the MESS that Biden and the Democrats gave us.”

The president will speak to GOP lawmakers at their weekly conference meeting at nine o’clock on Tuesday morning, where, according to the White House, he is due to speak for the better part of an hour.

A number of issues remain outstanding for Speaker Johnson, including the start date for new Medicaid work requirements, the State and Local Tax deduction cap, and green energy subsidies that were passed as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Mr. Johnson met with both conservative and moderate House Republicans on Monday night, though those negotiations yielded no results.

A leading deficit hawk who has been pressing the speaker to cut more from the budget, Congressman Chip Roy, abruptly implied on X on Monday night that he had no interest in raising the SALT deduction cap, which is a must-win item for a handful of blue state lawmakers.

“Raising the federal deficit/inflation to subsidize blue state SALT top 1% liberals who keep electing politicians to raise their taxes and mismanage their states — is not appealing,” Mr. Roy wrote on X as Mr. Johnson was meeting with several lawmakers looking to raise the cap.

The unofficial spokesman for the SALT caucus Republicans, Congressman Nick LaLota of Long Island, has already rejected Mr. Johnson’s offer to raise the cap to $30,000 for those households that bring in less than $400,000 annually, up from the current $10,000 cap.

Even more concerning for Mr. Johnson might be that lawmakers like Messrs. LaLota and Roy aren’t even on the same page about a key Medicaid provision that conservatives are now looking to change.

The Federal Medical Assistance Percentage, or FMAP, refers to the amount of money the federal government sends to states in order to reimburse them for Medicaid expenditures. Conservatives want the percentage slashed, while moderate members say it should not be touched.

Several members of the House Freedom Caucus have said that FMAP must be lowered. “We face a serious fiscal crisis, and we must put an end to Washington’s wasteful spending now,” the group said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The chairman of the Freedom Caucus, Congressman Andy Harris, told reporters Monday that it was likely the House will miss Mr. Johnson’s self-imposed deadline to get the bill through the chamber before the Memorial Day recess. Lawmakers are currently scheduled to leave Washington on Thursday, only to return on June 3.

Even some of Mr. Trump’s biggest fans have dug their heels in as the “one big beautiful bill” fight has played out, eerily echoing the president’s push for a repeal of the Affordable Care Act in 2017, when key Trump allies like Congressman Jim Jordan were eager to meet with the president but ultimately did not support the legislation because of the text itself.