Trump Signs ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ During Independence Day Celebration at the White House

During his lengthy remarks, the president praised Republican leaders in Congress, attacked Democrats, and talked about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act is the law of the land, having been signed by the president on the South Lawn of the White House during a Fourth of July celebration on Friday. During his remarks, the president praised Republican leadership in Congress and bashed Democrats who fought the domestic policy package.

The law signed by the president on Friday will make much of his 2017 tax bill permanent while adding other reforms, along with additional spending for the border, the military, and his mass deportation operation. It is the largest cut to the social safety net since its modern inception more than 50 years ago, and is expected to add several trillion dollars to the national debt.

Speaking from the balcony of the White House on Friday, the president bashed Democrats for their opposition to the bill. He specifically went after the House minority leader, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, who protested the bill on the House floor by filibustering for more than eight hours on Thursday.

“They have a routine,” Mr. Trump said. “You saw that guy standing up for hours yesterday, didn’t know what he was doing there … That’s not too elegant. I said, ‘What is he doing for so long?’”

He went on to gripe about other grievances, including the Mueller investigation which took place for several months during his first term, as well as Hunter Biden’s “laptop from Hell.”

The president thanked Speaker Johnson, Senator Thune, Vice President Vance, Secretary Rubio, and other congressional committee chairmen.

“Those two are a team that’s just not gonna be beat,” he said about Congress’s two top Republicans.

He also looked out to the crowd to see the majority whip, Congressman Tom Emmer, whom Mr. Trump said should run for Minnesota governor. “The guy is terrible,” the president said of Governor Walz. “You just have to take a look at that handsome face of yours!” he said of Mr. Emmer.

The president was joined at the White House by several Air Force pilots and members of the armed forces who were responsible for the attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities. He praised the servicemembers for their work on the “incredible mission,” which was dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer.

As he was speaking, Mr. Trump asked the Air Force servicemembers to raise their hands to identify themselves, leading the crowd to cheer.

“Better you than me! That’s all I can say,” he said with a laugh. “We salute you and we honor you.”

Just before he addressed the crowd, a B-2 bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri — like the one used in the Iranian attack — flew over the White House, accompanied by other fighter jets.