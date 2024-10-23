The New York Sun

Trump Slams Obama for Campaigning With Harris, Was Particularly Irked After Event Featuring Eminem

He calls his predecessor a ‘real jerk’ for divisive campaign efforts and questions Harris’s ability to campaign independently.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV
Eminem performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena September 11, 2024 at Elmont, New York. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV
President Trump called out President Obama for linking up with rap artist Eminem to stump for Vice President Harris at Detroit on Tuesday, saying he’s been a “real jerk” on the campaign trail.

“I think he’s a real jerk because I watched him campaign over the last couple of days,” Trump said at a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina. “Over the last couple of days, I watched him campaign, what a divider he is. He divided this country, he couldn’t care less, him and his little group of people. He was terrible.”

Mr. Trump also alleges that President Obama has been hitting the campaign trail because Ms. Harris is “incapable of campaigning.”

“The reason they bring him out, and other people [is because] no one goes to these rallies, so they bring in these so-called stars, and what happens is these stars get a little bit of crowds, they don’t get crowds like this,” Mr. Trump said to rally-goers. “They bring him out because they need help because [Vice President Harris] cannot talk for more than 15 minutes.”

The 45th President’s comments about his predecessor came as Mr. Obama took the stage in Detroit with Eminem, who introduced him to the crowd.

While Eminem played it straight during his introduction, the 44th president strode out on the stage and opened his speech by casually dropping a few bars of the opening verse from the rapper’s song, “Lose Yourself.”

Mr. Obama told the crowd, “I don’t usually get nervous, but I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem.”

“My palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. Vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti,” Obama rapped amid a chorus of cheers from the rally crowd.

PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

