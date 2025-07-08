Trump Snaps at a Reporter During Cabinet Meeting, Demanding He Stop Asking Questions About ‘Creep’ Jeffrey Epstein

President Trump says people should move on from their obsessions with Jeffrey Epstein just days after his Justice Department confirmed the notorious pedophile had no “client list” or blackmail list, as Attorney General Bondi seemed to imply in the past. The administration has faced intense criticism from their most ardent supporters for not delivering them a satisfactory answer.

On Sunday, Axios reported that the Justice Department had come to the conclusion that Epstein’s files contained no comprehensive list of clients who came to him for sex with children, no evidence of a blackmail operation, and no evidence that Epstein himself was murdered while in federal custody in 2019.

Speaking to reporters during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Ms. Bondi herself was asked about Epstein’s alleged ties to the American and foreign intelligence communities, as well as the apparent “missing minute” from the more than ten-hour tape from his jail cell at the time he died. The president was quick to jump in to say that people are wasting their time by asking about Epstein.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” the president said, seemingly baffled by the question in light of the devastating floods in Texas. “We have Texas, we have this, we have all of these things, and are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable. Do you want to waste the time?”

“I mean, I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration,” Mr. Trump told reporters.

The president then asked Ms. Bondi to discuss Epstein, given the fact it was her department that has made their conclusions about the notorious pedophile and sex trafficker.

Ms. Bondi has faced the brunt of the accusations of wrongdoing from MAGA diehards, given the fact that she told Fox News in February that the list of Epstein’s “clients” was “sitting on my desk.”

“In February, I did an interview on Fox and it’s been getting a lot of attention because I … was asked a question about the client list, and my response was, ‘It’s sitting on my desk to be reviewed,’ meaning the file,” Ms. Bondi said. “That’s what I meant by that.”

She said that the only information the Justice Department has not been released is “tens of thousands” of videos of child pornography. Ms. Bondi has said that information will not be released because of their graphic nature.

On the question of Epstein being an agent or an asset for any American or foreign intelligence service, Ms. Bondi said she has “no knowledge about that.”

Many people who are dying for some kind of yet-to-be-unearthed truth about Epstein pointed to what is now known as the “missing minute” in the more than ten-hour video released of Epstein’s New York City jail cell. The Justice Department says that video proves that no one entered or left Epstein’s cell around the time of his death, meaning he did, in fact, commit suicide.

Ms. Bondi says that the random minute that was skipped over at midnight on August 10, 2019 was simply a routine custodial issue done by the Bureau of Prisons.

“The video was not conclusive but the evidence prior to it was, showing he committed suicide, and what was on that — there was a minute that was off the counter — and what we learned from Bureau of Prisons was every night, they redo that video,” “So, every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing, so we’re looking for that video to release that, as well.”

“That’s it on Epstein,” Ms. Bondi declared.

Following the administration’s claims that there may be some kind of evidence of a “cabal” having sex with children on Epstein’s island would be released, hardline conservative influencers turned on nearly everyone — except for the president himself.

Laura Loomer wrote on Monday that Ms. Bondi needs to resign immediately. ​​”How many more times is this woman going to get away with Fing everything up before she is FIRED?” Ms. Loomer said. “She is an embarrassment and she doesn’t do anything to help Trump.”

Social media, mainly X, has also been lighting up with countless posts by Trump supporters blaming the president’s own intelligence team — namely FBI director Kash Patel, FBI deputy director Dan Bongino, and CIA director John Ratcliffe — for an alleged lack of transparency about the so-called “Epstein Files.”

Even Elon Musk chimed in on X to claim that conservative activist and commentator Steve Bannon is “in the Epstein files.” Ms. Musk wrote that in response to Roger Stone posting an article from Business Insider reporting that Mr. Bannon had been spending time with Epstein in 2017 and 2018 to work on a documentary about the world’s most infamous pedophile.