The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Trump and Mamdani’s Expectedly Contentious Meeting Turns Into Love Fest With President Praising the Socialist Mayor-Elect as ‘Very Rational’

‘We agree on a lot more than I thought,’ the president said.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
President Trump meets with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office of the White House on November 21, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

President Trump and the mayor-elect of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, sounded a bit like best buddies after a private meeting at the White House on Friday.

After previously slinging insults at each other, they held a love fest in front of the cameras after a private meeting. Mr. Trump was quick to point out things they agreed on in regard to New York City.

“Some of the ideas, really, are the same ideas I have,” Mr. Trump said to reporters in the Oval Office.

“He doesn’t want to see crime. And I don’t want to see crime,” Mr. Trump added.

Mr. Trump said he was “surprised” during the meeting. “We agree on a lot more than I thought.”

“We have one thing in common, we want this city of ours that we love to do incredibly well,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Mamdani said he had sought the meeting to talk about ways to make New York City more affordable. Mr. Trump said he agreed with Mr. Mamdani on the need to build more housing in the city.

“I met with a man who is a very rational person,” Mr. Trump said. “I met with a man who really wants to see New York great again.

Mr. Trump said he would feel very comfortable living in New York City after the meeting and said he wants to help Mr. Mamdani succeed.

“I want him to do a good job,” Trump said.

Mr. Trump, who has previously referred to the social democrat as a communist, laughed off a reporter who asked Mr. Mamdani about calling him a “fascist.”

“That’s OK, you can just say it,” a smiling Mr. Trump told Mr. Mamdani. “It’s easier than explaining it — I don’t mind!”

The president says he expects to meet again with Mr. Mamdani after he becomes mayor.

LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use