Trump and Mamdani’s Expectedly Contentious Meeting Turns Into Love Fest With President Praising the Socialist Mayor-Elect as ‘Very Rational’

‘We agree on a lot more than I thought,’ the president said.

President Trump and the mayor-elect of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, sounded a bit like best buddies after a private meeting at the White House on Friday.

After previously slinging insults at each other, they held a love fest in front of the cameras after a private meeting. Mr. Trump was quick to point out things they agreed on in regard to New York City.

“Some of the ideas, really, are the same ideas I have,” Mr. Trump said to reporters in the Oval Office.

“He doesn’t want to see crime. And I don’t want to see crime,” Mr. Trump added.

Mr. Trump said he was “surprised” during the meeting. “We agree on a lot more than I thought.”

“We have one thing in common, we want this city of ours that we love to do incredibly well,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Mamdani said he had sought the meeting to talk about ways to make New York City more affordable. Mr. Trump said he agreed with Mr. Mamdani on the need to build more housing in the city.

“I met with a man who is a very rational person,” Mr. Trump said. “I met with a man who really wants to see New York great again.

Mr. Trump said he would feel very comfortable living in New York City after the meeting and said he wants to help Mr. Mamdani succeed.

“I want him to do a good job,” Trump said.

Mr. Trump, who has previously referred to the social democrat as a communist, laughed off a reporter who asked Mr. Mamdani about calling him a “fascist.”

“That’s OK, you can just say it,” a smiling Mr. Trump told Mr. Mamdani. “It’s easier than explaining it — I don’t mind!”

The president says he expects to meet again with Mr. Mamdani after he becomes mayor.