Trump Takes On the UN and Tells the Far-Left Democrats To Go Pound Sand

President gives a strong America First Golden Age speech, even though both the escalator and teleprompter didn’t work.

President Trump had a field day today at the United Nations — saying that climate change is the greatest con job, and telling the European lefties that if they don’t get away from the green energy scam, their countries will fail.

“I’m telling you that if you don’t get away from the green energy scam, your country is going to fail,” Mr. Trump said. “This climate change, it’s the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.”

And he wasn’t bashful about asking the North Atlantic Treaty countries why they are funding the war against Ukraine, which is also a war against themselves, by continuing to buy Russian energy.

What’s the point of that?

They’re no better than Communist China and India — who have been financing Russia all along.

He promised big tariffs on Russia if they didn’t come to the negotiating table, but Europe has to cooperate by lining up behind American energy tariffs.

He also blasted “the failed experiment of open borders,” saying: “You have to end it now. I can tell you I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell.”

With it all, Mr. Trump still gave a strong America First Golden Age speech. Even though both the UN escalator and teleprompter didn’t work.

And Mr. Trump had a few words for what he called the unserious and ridiculous demands made by the minority radical left Democrats, to use his wording.

He is not going to meet with them concerning a government shutdown — unless they get rid of their $1 trillion spending increase for illegal aliens.

In other words — go pound sand.

Stop trying to again open borders to criminals.

Stop trying to allow men to play in women’s sports.

And stop trying to raise taxes.

If the Democrats want to play ball with common sense, he’ll meet with them.

Right now, though, they’re too far out in left field.

And it’s not as though Mr. Trump doesn’t have any leverage.

A recent Washington Post poll finds Republicans lead Democrats by 7 percent on the economy, 13 percent on immigration, and 22 percent on crime.

And going into the midterms — those three issues are really the whole ballgame.

So, go ahead, Mr. Trump, keep it up.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.