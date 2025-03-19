Trump Tells Zelensky He Wants Access to Ukraine’s Energy Supply as Officials Prepare for Meeting To Discuss ‘Full’ Cease-Fire

President Trump is aiming to take control of some of Ukraine’s energy supply following his call with President Zelensky on Wednesday, administration officials said in a statement. Mr. Trump has been on a quest to recover some value from Ukraine after America sent more than $100 billion worth of military arms and economic aid over […]

President Trump is aiming to take control of some of Ukraine’s energy supply following his call with President Zelensky on Wednesday, administration officials said in a statement. Mr. Trump has been on a quest to recover some value from Ukraine after America sent more than $100 billion worth of military arms and economic aid over the course of the last three years.

Messrs. Trump and Zelensky’s call on Wednesday followed Mr. Trump’s discussion with President Putin on Tuesday. The American and Russian presidents agreed that Ukraine and Russia must stop attacking each others’ energy infrastructure as part of a multiphase cease-fire, details of which will be hammered out between Russian and American officials in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

In a statement following Mr. Trump’s call with Mr. Zelensky on Wednesday, Secretary Rubio and national security advisor Michael Waltz said the president brought up the possibility of America taking over control of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, among other things.

“President Trump also discussed Ukraine’s electrical supply and nuclear power plants. He said that the United States could be very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise,” the secretary of state and national security advisor write. “American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure.”

Despite the blowup between Messrs. Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office just a few weeks ago which resulted in the Ukrainian leader being sent home early, Messrs. Rubio and Waltz say the Wednesday conversation was “fantastic.” They added that Mr. Zelensky thanked the president for his work in kickstarting this peace process — a “thank you” that Mr. Vance famously demanded during the Oval Office spat.

Mr. Putin’s staff said on Tuesday that the Russians need America to stop supplying the Ukrainians with intelligence and weapons if they want a peace plan to emerge, though Messrs. Rubio and Waltz said that American and Ukrainian officials will remain in contact, especially concerning the situation at Kursk. Officials say that Mr. Trump will also help Mr. Zelensky secure additional air defense systems for civilians from European allies.

“The two leaders also agreed on a partial ceasefire against energy. Technical teams will meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to discuss broadening the ceasefire to the Black Sea on the way to a full ceasefire,” Messrs. Rubio and Waltz write. “They agreed this could be the first step toward the full end of the war and ensuring security. President Zelensky was grateful for the President’s leadership in this effort and reiterated his willingness to adopt a full ceasefire.”

Mr. Trump made further assurances to the Ukrainian president that he would help to ensure that prisoners of war and children who were abducted by the Russians will be brought home.

“They agreed all parties must continue the effort to make a ceasefire work,” the American officials wrote of the two leaders’ call. “The Presidents noted the positive work of their advisors … The Presidents instructed their teams to move ahead with the technical issues related to implementing and broadening the partial ceasefire. The Presidents instructed their advisors and representatives to carry out this work as quickly as possible.”