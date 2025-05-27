Trump Threatens To Cut Federal Funding to California Over Transgender Athletes in Sports

‘The governor himself said it is unfair. I will speak to him today to find out which way he wants to go,’ the president says.

President Trump on Tuesday warned California that it risks losing federal funding if it continues to allow transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports.

Mr. Trump’s ire centers on a planned appearance by transgender high school junior AB Hernandez at the California state championships in Fresno this weekend. The high schooler, who was born a male but has transitioned into a female, has drawn attention for a string of wins against biological females, including victories in the long jump and triple jump at recent events.

Mr. Trump took to Truth Social to blast Governor Newsom and his administration at Sacramento.

“California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum, continues to ILLEGALLY allow ‘MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS,’” he wrote on Tuesday. “This week a transitioned Male athlete, at a major event, won ‘everything,’ and is now qualified to compete in the ‘State Finals’ next weekend.”

“As a Male, he was a less than average competitor. As a Female, this transitioned person is practically unbeatable. THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS. Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to,” the president wrote.

He concluded his post by saying, “The Governor, himself, said it is ‘UNFAIR.’ I will speak to him today to find out which way he wants to go??? In the meantime I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State Finals. This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!”

The post referenced a broader policy implemented during Mr. Trump’s administration. Back in February, he signed an executive order designed to restrict transgender athletes from competing on women’s sports teams, warning that noncompliance could result in the withdrawal of federal funding. California receives about $16.3 billion in federal education funding each year, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Trump administration previously applied similar pressure on the state of Maine by opening a Title IX investigation, which put $250 million in federal funds under review. Following negotiations and litigation, funding was eventually restored, but Mr. Trump indicated that other states could face similar scrutiny.

Mr. Newsom, who is widely expected to run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, shocked the LGBTQ community in March when he said on his podcast that it is “deeply unfair” for transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports.

“I revere sports. And so the issue of fairness is completely legit,” Mr. Newsom said. He also noted that California passed a law in 2013 — before he took office — allowing students to use bathrooms and participate on sports teams based on the gender they identify with. As recently as March, Mr. Newsom proposed no alterations to the statute.

A guest on his podcast, conservative Charlie Kirk, said to the governor, “You, right now, should come out and be like, ‘You know what, the young man who’s about to win the state championship in the long jump in female sports, that shouldn’t happen.’ You, as the governor, should step out and say, ‘No.’”

“I think it’s an issue of fairness,” Mr. Newsom said. “I completely agree with you on that.”

The high school athlete leapt into the news again last weekend, winning two first-place medals from the California Interscholastic Federation girls’ track and field finals. The athlete is now ranked No. 1 in the state in the triple jump heading into the state championship May 31.

Another athlete at the weekend meet, Reese Hogan, garnered more headlines after she took second place. She stood alongside the transgender athlete during the official photos, but after other athletes cleared the podium, Ms. Hogan took her spot in the No. 1 position, smiling for photos as the crowd cheered.