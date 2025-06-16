Trump To Attend Summit of G7 Leaders in Canada as Crises Flare Abroad, Trade Talks Falter 

‘You can note the absence of terms like “climate change” and “gender” and other things from this leaders summit agenda,’ one analyst says of the upcoming meeting.

President Trump is set to spend the next few days meeting with six foreign leaders at the annual Group of Seven, or G7, summit. Foreign wars between Russia and Ukraine, and now Israel and Iran, as well as the president’s new trade restrictions are likely to take up a large chunk of the summit’s discussions.

Leaders from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom — the core G7 membership states — as well as the European Union, flew into western Alberta on Sunday, in the heart of the Canadian Rockies.

Other non-G7 leaders have also been invited to attend, including President Zelensky, Brazil’s President da Silva, Australia’s Prime Minister Albanese, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Mexican President Sheinbaum, among others.

On June 7, the summit’s host, Prime Minister Carney, said in a statement that his goal was to position Canada as a unifying, trustworthy leader for the future — a not-so-subtle shot at Mr. Trump.

Mr. Carney said he plans to work “with reliable partners to meet challenges with unity, purpose, and force. “Canada is ready to lead,” the prime minister said.

Mr. Trump featured heavily in the Canadian general election campaign this year, which Mr. Carney eventually won. Shortly before that victory, he declared that the U.S.-Canada relationship “based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation” was “over.”

The former director of global economic engagement for the National Security Council during the first Trump term, Caitlin Welsh, predicts this year’s summit will focus heavily on “traditional” issues like the global economy, trade, and energy. The most recent G7 leaders’ communique — which acts as an official statement from the summit to the rest of the world, typically signed by all leaders in attendance — had a lengthy section related to climate change, as well as some language about the importance of gender equality.

“Prime Minister Carney announced an agenda for the summit that includes protecting our communities and the world, building energy security and accelerating the digital transition, securing partnerships for the future, while … promoting very little that the Trump administration would find reason to oppose,” Ms. Welsh, now the director for the global food and water security program at the Center for Strategic and and International Studies, said on a recent press call.

“You can note the absence of terms like ‘climate change’ and ‘gender’ and other things from this leaders summit agenda,” Ms. Welsh said.

Mr. Trump will step into the spotlight amid crises abroad in which he has taken major responsibilities. His proposed peace-talks between the Ukrainians and the Russians have gone nowhere, and the recent outbreak of war between Israel and Iran have sent oil prices soaring.

Mr. Trump has called for a negotiated settlement in that conflict, though Prime Minister Netanyahu does not seem interested in relenting until he permanently disables the Islamic Republic’s nuclear capabilities.

The American delegation will also meet with partners as they try to craft some series of trade deals before the 90-day pause expires on Mr. Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs. Most nations are expected to see a hike in tariffs and other trade barriers for goods entering the United States by July 8 if deals cannot be reached.

So far, the Trump administration has announced only a framework to begin negotiations with Prime Minister Starmer’s government and a deal with Communist China to access some rare earth minerals.

Mr. Trump is also bound to have some interesting conversations with Ms. Sheinbaum, who has had, up until this point, a fairly cordial relationship with the American president. Following a number of phone calls related to immigration, border security, and trade, Mr. Trump has on many occasions described Mexico’s president as “tough,” “wonderful,” and “lovely.”

Ms. Sheinbaum could win the president’s scorn this week, however, considering how outspoken she has been about the protests at Los Angeles and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act now making its way through the United States Congress.

While she said there is no place for violence at the California demonstrations, she also condemned ICE raids in the city. “They are good men and women, honest people who went to the United States to seek a better life for themselves and to support their families. They are not criminals,” she said of some people now being deported from America by ICE.

The tax and spending bill Mr. Trump is now pushing contains a 3.5 percent tax on remittances to foreign nations, which could be devastating to Central and South American countries. She called such a tax “an injustice” which could be “unconstitutional.”