Trump To Sign ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ as B-2s and F-35s Fly Over the White House

President Trump plans to sign the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law on Independence Day as fighter jets and bombers fly over the White House, he says. The legislation is by far the most significant domestic policy package the president has ever signed.

Congress passed the bill this week narrowly after Senator Thune was able to win Senator Murkowski’s support with a host of carve-outs for Alaska, and Speaker Johnson was able to twist the arms of conservative lawmakers in the dead of night on Thursday. The speaker won passage by only a two-vote margin Thursday afternoon thanks to Mr. Trump, who told conservatives that he would make aggressive efforts to crack down on energy projects who get certain tax credits, among other things.

“Our Party is UNITED like never before and, our Country is ‘HOT,’” Mr. Trump said in a Truth Social post after the House passed the bill on Thursday. “Together, we will celebrate our Nation’s Independence, and the beginning of our new Golden Age. The people of the United States of America will be Richer, Safer, and Prouder than ever before.”

Speaking to reporters on Thursday evening as he departed Washington to deliver a speech in Iowa, the president said his plan was to have fighter jets and stealth bombers — like the ones used to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities — fly over his head as he signed the bill on Independence Day.

“We’re signing at about 5 o’clock, and at about 5 o’clock, we’re going to have B2s and F22s and F35s flying right over the White House,” Mr. Trump said on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews on Thursday. “It’s gonna be a great day … We’ll be signing with those beautiful planes flying right over our heads.”

The legislation is one of the largest cuts to the modern social safety net since its conception more than 50 years ago, with more than 15 million people expected to lose health coverage in the coming decade. Millions will also lose access to food stamps. Mr. Trump’s 2017 tax cuts will, for the most part, be made permanent, while other temporary breaks for tips and overtime will be instituted for the next four years. Hundreds of billions of additional dollars will be spent on the military, border security, and the president’s mass deportation operation, as well.

Mr. Trump was on the phone with lawmakers late into the night on Wednesday and early in the morning on Thursday, trying to get House conservatives on board. Top Republicans say that the holdouts came to the realization that the time for changes was over, and that their colleagues were not going to be playing a game of “ping pong” with the Senate by reopening the legislative process.

“I was on the phone with the president at one in the morning, where he was talking to some more members, and he was making it clear to them that, for all the changes people want to make, the time for changes to this bill [is] over,” the majority leader, Congressman Steve Scalise, told reporters just before the vote on Thursday.