Trump to Visit Revered Jewish Site in Queens on October 7 Anniversary

President Trump is believed to be heading to Queens, New York, on Monday to pay visit to what is considered one of the holiest Jewish sites in North America to pay honor on the first anniversary of the October 7 attacks on Israel.

A source within the New York City Police Department confirmed to news site COLlive.com that Francis Lewis Boulevard in the Cambria Heights section of the borough near Ohel Chabad Lubavitch at Montefiore Cemetery has Police officers and Secret Service Agents already at the scene in advance of a visit from the current republican presidential nominee.

President Trump’s visit would mark the third by a head of state in the past month. Other high-profile visitors to the religious site include Argentina’s President Javier Milei and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The Ohel is a significant spiritual site for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement within the Jewish faith and is visited by thousands yearly. It is the final resting place of Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, the last Lubavitcher Rebbe, and his father-in-law, Rabbi Yosef Y. Schneersohn.

Visitors to Ohel believe that the site has a powerful spiritual resonance and pilgrimages there to receive blessings and spiritual guidance. They recite special prayers and psalms, light memorial candles, and place kvitlach — handwritten prayer requests on torn scraps of paper — along both graves.

Rabbi Schneerson, who was widely known as “the Rebbe,” is credited with growing Chabad-Lubavitch from a small movement into a global community, helping to establish 1,400 centers across 35 countries. He was also known for his ability to connect with people from all walks of life and championed outreach to all Jews, regardless of their level of faith.

Mr. Trump’s previous connection to the Ohel was before the 2016 Election, when his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, made a private visit for prayer.