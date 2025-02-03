Trump, Trudeau Pause Tariffs After Canadian Premier Makes Additional Assurances on Drug Trafficking Enforcement

The prime minister also told the president that Canada is sticking by its December plan to invest more than a billion dollars in border security.

President Trump and Prime Minister Trudeau will pause their tariffs after the Canadian leader made assurances to the president that their previously announced border security measures will be implemented, with additional drug enforcement practices, to slow the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

Mr. Trudeau announced that the deal had been made on Monday afternoon, after the two men had a phone conversation.

“I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl,” Mr. Trudeau wrote in a post on X.

In their phone call on Monday, Mr. Trudeau said he would invest $200 million in new intelligence services to track and combat organized crime and drug trafficking, create a joint task force to combat both crime and the flow of fentanyl, and appoint a fentanyl tsar. The prime minister will also designate cartels in Mexico as foreign terrorist organizations, as Mr. Trump has done.

Mr. Trudeau says he assured the president that Canada’s December border security plan was being implemented, which includes $1.3 billion in additional funding for border security, patrols of the U.S.-Canada border by helicopters and drones, and an additional 10,000 personnel who will help enforce immigration laws.

“As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social “I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!”

This comes on top of the president’s Monday announcement that he would also pause his 25 percent tariffs on Mexico following President Sheinbaum’s promise to crack down on illegal crossings at the U.S.–Mexico border. She said that she would install 10,000 at the border to aid American efforts to stem the flow of migrants. Like with Canada, Mr. Trump’s pause on the Mexico tariffs will last for just one month.

“It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. “These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country.”

Markets on Monday morning reacted poorly to the president’s weekend announcement of the aggressive tariffs on America’s southern and northern neighbors. Initially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 600 points in the early hours, though later mostly recovered after Mr. Trump announced his new deal with Ms. Sheinbaum. The Dow closed just over 122 points down on Monday.